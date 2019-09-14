BELTON — For Vietnam veteran Prosper Walker, who had not seen the memorial made to honor his fellow soldiers in the U.S. capital, last weekend was a long-awaited opportunity.
This is because Sept. 6 Prosper and his son Lloyd, both of Belton, were able to take part in the Honor Flight program out of Austin and visit Washington, D.C. Prosper was one of the 40 veterans in the Austin area who were provided free trips by the Ohio-based nonprofit. Participants were able to have two days in the capital in order to see the many military memorials.
To accompany these older veterans, the Honor Flight program usually pairs the veterans with volunteers or, in Walker’s case, family to travel with them.
The Honor Flight program is a national nonprofit with branches in many major cities. The group’s goal is to help veterans, mainly those who fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, be able to visit their memorials and other military memorials in the capital.
The group’s Austin website states its mission as wanting to help “every single veteran in America, willing and able of getting on a plane or bus, visit their memorial.”
Sites visited by Honor Flight groups, including Prosper’s, are the World War II Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Korean War Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
In total it only took Lloyd and his sisters, who signed up their father for the program, a month to hear back from the organization letting them know they were selected. It then only took an additional month for the trip to be planned and the veteran’s accommodations prepared.
“(The trip) was very interesting and I enjoyed it very much,” Prosper said. “I was a little bit surprised when they said, ‘You are going.’”
According to the Walkers, due to the efficient planning of the organization, they were able to visit all of the monuments and fly back to Austin in two days. While there was not much free time in the two days of travel and activities, the Walkers both thought the trip was worth it.
“It is basically a two-day trip,” Lloyd said. “One day you fly into Washington, D.C., the next day you make a tour of all the monuments and then that evening you fly back home. They have really got it organized really neatly.”
The airports in both Austin and Washington, D.C., were decorated to welcome and send off the veterans during their time passing through. When the Austin area veterans returned to the city they were received by a crowd honoring their return.
In addition to the greetings and send-offs at the airport, what Lloyd thought was especially meaningful for his father was a mail call the organization put on during the flight back. The group had gathered letters from the veterans’ families and handed them out part way through the return trip.
“Part of the Honor Flight is that they encouraged family members to send letters to the service men,” Lloyd said. “On the airplane they handed out all those letters to all those veterans, so they were getting letters from their grandkids and their wives. It was just really moving.”
Now, a week after the trip, both father and son are thankful for the opportunity and happy they were able to make the journey.