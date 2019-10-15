Getting accustomed to a world he doesn’t know anymore is more than a transition for George Powell, he said Tuesday.
Powell spent almost 12 years in prison for a 2008 Killeen aggravated robbery he has always said he didn’t commit. He was granted a new trial by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and was released Sept. 25 from the Bell County Jail on a personal recognizance bond.
“It’s like being born again,” Powell told the Telegram. “I’ve unlearned so many things about a normal life and living.”
Part of his new life was going to a court hearing Monday in Harker Heights for a traffic citation he had never paid and to turn himself in on two warrants he had from before he went to prison.
Powell didn’t know what to expect, he said. He thought he would have to find a way to pay $800 or even go back to jail. He’d already spent $40 for gas to get from Gatesville in Coryell County, where he is living, to Bell County to take care of his obligations.
His was the last case called at 3:30 p.m., and he went before Municipal Court Judge Billy Ray Hall. Powell said Hall was respectful and professional. Hall pulled out his file and went back to his chambers to look deeper into the cases against Powell.
“It was a big relief,” Powell said. “The judge ruled I had served enough time to get credit for time served.”
Although Powell wears an ankle monitor, he has no travel restrictions, Texas Innocence Project Executive Director Michael Ware said Tuesday. That ankle monitor costs Powell $142 every two weeks.
His money problems aren’t over, though, Powell said. He’s hunted for jobs but can’t get one until he gets an identification card or driver’s license — but first he has to get his birth certificate back from Tennessee.
Powell said he has to get a job. “I’ve tried to tell them my story, that there are legal issues,” he said.
A 7-Eleven visit provides relief
Before he went to court, however, he decided — on the spur of the moment — to walk through the doors of the Killeen 7-Eleven convenience store located at 1000 South W.S. Young Drive, which he allegedly robbed in 2008.
“I said, ‘I need to go walk through those doors right now. No one knows I’m coming,’” Powell said.
Joining him at the 7-Eleven was Ware.
“He’s an amazing man and attorney,” Powell said of Ware
Powell didn’t hesitate as he walked inside the store. While there, he squatted down and manipulated his height a couple of times to imitate the real robber’s shorter stance, he said.
Testimony during the 2018 hearings in Gauntt’s courtroom — held to determine if Gauntt would recommend to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals a new trial or a decision for Powell’s actual innocence — centered on the robber’s projected height. Powell is 6 feet, 3 inches tall. An expert witness for the defense testified the real robber was between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches — far shorter than Powell and much shorter than a prosecution witness’s height estimate.
“Now I can show people what it really looks like when I walk through that door,” Powell said.
He talked about what a relief it was to get that walk-through done.
“The universe has come back and God has come back into my life. I have faith again,” he said. “Even though it’s a struggle to transition, I’m grateful for every moment. It’s just beautiful. I love this struggle.”
Powell wrote more than 35 songs while in prison, but he’s “boiled them down” to about 23 songs, he said Tuesday. Music is very important to him, and he plans to always keep it in his life. He’s spoken with a music producer and plans to record some of his rap songs soon.