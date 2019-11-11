SALADO — The Salado School Alumni Association and the Henry T. Waskow Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4008 of Belton dedicated a Salado Veterans Memorial Monday on the grounds of the Salado Civic Center.
Salado’s new memorial is a rededication to six Salado students who died serving the United States during World War II: Jesse Cecil Knight, Charles Edward Evans, John Wallace Porter, Curtis Edward Reue, Dallas Allen Bayer and Bill Morris.
Their fellow classmates initially erected a memorial — comprised of a circle of rocks on the south end of the school campus with six crepe myrtles — in their memory in the late 1940s after the war’s completion.
The memorial deteriorated over the years and was eventually forgotten, but residents and the Salado School Alumni Association fought to bring it back through supported fundraising efforts. This newly constructed memorial now sits in front of the Salado Civic Center and its flagpole, reading, “In honor of our veterans — all gave some, some gave all.”
“It brings tears to my eyes and it is incredible to know where this journey has taken us,” said Nancy Carter, president of the Salado School Alumni Association. “From a pile of rocks out in a field where I used to play hide-and-seek to a new memorial … It lets us not forget these six brave men that lost their lives during World War II.”
Dan West, executive director of The Texas VFW Foundation, gave a brief anecdote regarding the origination of the “overseas cap” soldiers wore during their time serving in World War II, noting “it’s an item that says, ‘this a veteran.’”
“That memorial out front says we’re dedicated to veterans — especially those citizens in our community who gave their last full measure to protect members of this community,” West said. “When a community takes time to honor and commemorate those men and women who put their community first in service to their country ... that’s a great thing. It is a community that makes every veteran proud of the service they did.”
West emphasized that “if you want to thank a veteran, be the citizen worthwhile of our service.”
“Myself having a small part in helping convince our board of directors to provide the funds necessary to finish this project ... I’m honored to be here today,” West said.