East Bell Youth Boosters and Rogers FFA Alumni joined in a fish fry Sunday at the Oscar Store, 8133 Oscar Spur, for the benefit of area 4-H and FFA youth programs
“We do anything to support the youth of Bell County,” said Thomas Maddux, store owner and president of EBYB. “I love doing the FFA benefits for the surrounding schools.”
He has a daughter, Nakira Maddux, a senior at Rogers High School, who shows hogs every year in the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show, he said.
“We’ve been showing since she was old enough to show and she’s only placed one time,” he said. “When a kid is showing or playing sports it keeps them out of trouble.”
Megan Malcik, 17, a senior at Rogers High School, helped in the serving line. She’s in both FFA and 4-H and shows commercial steers and chickens at the youth fair. She plans to attend Texas A&M University, she said, and wants to go into nursing. Her parents, Kim and Roy Malcik, are both in EBYB.
Jason Hoelscher, vice president of EBYB, said this is the second year for the joint fundraiser and that last year they split about $3,500. EBYB had a separate fundraiser this summer at SPJST Lodge 47 and raised about $37,000, he said.
“We want to have from $50,000 to $60,000 when we go to the auction to support our kids,” he said.
His daughter, Jennifer Hoelscher, 12, is the recreation leader for her 4-H club at Rogers Middle School. She raises rabbits and bakes for the youth fair. She placed 8th and 9th place at this year’s fair and got $1,600 for her pen of three rabbits.
Kenneth Schneider, president of Rogers FFA Alumni, said there are about 20 members in the group and they have given $18,000 in scholarships over the last five years. He was a member of FFA as a youth and is a retired agriculture teacher from Rogers High School.
“Anybody can belong,” he said. “We also have a sausage sale. We usually raise around $4,000 for scholarships every year.”
One of the servers, Tommy Williams, a 1999 graduate of Rogers High School, said he is a member of both organizations. His daughter, Brylee, 10, is in the Junior FFA and raises rabbits for the youth fair, he said.
“We have these fundraisers because East Bell has for a long time been the number one spender at the auction every year,” he said. “We help all our kids that are involved in it.”