CAMERON — Money from Milam County seizures will be used to buy a Sokkia IM-55 Total Station, a news release said.
The Sokkia device, purchased by the Texas Department of Public Safety in Cameron, will be used to measure major crime scenes and traffic crash scenes, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.
White and District Attorney Bill Torrey teamed up to donate the funds from both seizure accounts.
According to White, Total Station costs just over $8,400.
The device is a precise measuring instrument used in surveying, construction and forensic mapping for law enforcement, White said.
The data recreates two- and three-dimensional images, as well as multiple angle views of how a crash or crime scene looks. It is precise and to scale, according to White.
The DPS already has personnel trained and certified to use and operate the Total Station.
“We believe the technology is going to be a huge benefit to Milam County criminal investigations and prosecutions,” White said. “We appreciate the forward thinking of our local Highway Patrol and the huge part they will contribute in providing local availability and immediate use of this Total Station technology.”