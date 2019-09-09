KILLEEN — A man who claims Bell County Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters stole money from a youth football team suggested Peters should resign from his appointed position.
Anthony Kendrick, coach of the K-Town Raptors in Killeen, also suggested Peters should refrain from any activities involving youth in the area, an Aug. 27 email to Peters said.
Kendrick on Aug. 30 filed a petition against Peters — charging him with theft by deception — in Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke’s office.
Peters also had a judicial misconduct claim filed against him by a Waco lawyer who claimed Peters demanded he come to court for a client’s case even though his wife was hospitalized with terminal cancer.
Kendrick previously thought of Peters as a father figure, a mentor and “a pillar of the community,” he told Peters in an email. Now he no longer trusts Peters in any capacity. Peters asked him to be his campaign treasurer for the upcoming election, Kendrick said.
Peters hasn’t returned any of the Telegram’s calls or been available when a reporter more than once visited his Killeen office. A request to Peters for an appointment wasn’t answered, either. One of Peters’ clerks said Monday that Peters had been given every Telegram message.
Youth league involvement
Peters is the director of officials for the AAU Football Cheer National Committee, according to the Texas Amateur Athletic Union Youth Football League website.
Kendrick organized a preseason jamboree scrimmage for two years as a fundraiser for the K-Town Raptors. The funds raised are to buy uniforms, equipment and more for the team members and give financial help to families for football purposes, he said.
Peters has always stipulated the teams must pay him in cash for the referees, Kendrick said.
“All (referees) will be paid in cash no checks the committee is in agreement with this way of doing business,” Peters emailed Kendrick.
Kendrick said in an Aug. 28 email obtained by the Telegram that he wouldn’t pay cash in the future but would only pay for referees with a money order so he could protect himself and his organization “from being taken advantage of.”
The referees from the jamboree reportedly told Kendrick they didn’t charge for the scrimmage because it was part of their required training, he said.
Kendrick went on Aug. 26 to Peters’ JP office to talk with him. He said Peters told him there was no proof Kendrick gave Peters the $2,300 because it was all in cash. The $2,300 was payment for referees in 2018 and 2019, according to Kendrick’s Aug. 27 email to Peters.
Kendrick requested repayment.
JP claims donations made
Peters reportedly told Kendrick he gave the $2,300 to a soup kitchen and bought book bags for children for school — and made the donations in the name of the K-Town Raptors, an email said. That was the first time Peters mentioned donations, Kendrick said.
No Killeen or Copperas Cove soup kitchens had records of any donations from Peters in any amount, Kendrick said.
“You (fed) me crow in your office and expected me to eat it,” Kendrick told Peters in a text. “I thought you (were) a better person.”
“File your paperwork in court,” Peters responded to Kendrick’s accusations in another text.
Kendrick on Aug. 30 received an email from the Texas AAU Youth Football League compliance officer, Benjamin Dallas, who said the committee had no authority to open an investigation into Peters because the jamboree was not an AAU-sanctioned event and he had no legal documents that showed Peters violated any of the AAU’s code of ethics/compliance.