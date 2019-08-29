A Killeen middle school student and an adult have been arrested after police said they were involved in a social media post that threatened violence at three local schools.
On Wednesday, detectives with the Killeen Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division were notified about a social media post that suggested a threat of violence to Ellison, Killeen and Shoemaker High Schools, according to a Killeen police news release.
With the cooperation of the social media providers, detectives were able to locate the suspect in this case, police said. A search warrant was obtained and a 14 year-old juvenile and an adult male were arrested and accused of making a terroristic threat.
“The Killeen Police Department takes these threats very seriously and acts promptly with respect to them to protect the students and staff of the Killeen Independent School District and the citizens of our community. We would like to thank the Killeen Independent School District, the KISD Police Department and the citizens of our community for assisting with this investigation.” said Chief of Police Charles Kimble.
Neither the teenager nor the adult has been named, however, Killeen ISD said the 14-year-old is a KISD middle school student and he was taken to juvenile detention to face prosecution.
The social media threat was made around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to KISD, and the student was arrested about 10:30 p.m.
Killeen school officials said there will be a greater police presence at local schools today, but stressed all schools are safe for students to attend.
"It’s important to note, that this threat was alleviated before any student was in any danger," KISD said in a news release.
“We take any kind of threat like this very seriously. Parents, please help us to make sure students know that if they ever make a threat against the school, they will be charged with a felony and sent to jail or juvenile detention. The safety of everyone on campus is always our highest priority, and no threat such as this will ever be tolerated on any Killeen ISD campus,” said Superintendent John Craft.
KISD said officials may also take action on anyone who liked or shared the social media post.
"As a result of the 86th Legislative Session this is now an expellable offense. Killeen ISD takes these threats very seriously and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the new law. Authorities will also be investigating any account holders who 'liked' or 'forwarded' this threat," according to KISD.
Principals for the campuses involved have sent an email and will be calling parents this morning to inform them of the situation.