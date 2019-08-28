Jefferson Elementary School and Gatesville High School are among 15 campuses across the state to be awarded health and wellness grants from the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Lottery.
The Temple Independent School District campus at 2616 N. Third St. was awarded a $5,000 Funds for Fitness grant to create or enhance existing youth health projects. Jefferson is one of five elementary schools in Texas receiving grants and will use the money for special needs playground equipment, TISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
“Jefferson Elementary was awarded two different grants this past summer,” Hernandez said. “Though both directly benefit students, they do so in two different ways.”
The grant for Jefferson Elementary was the highest among the five elementary campuses selected. Other amounts ranged from $1,000 to $3,000 for schools in the Kilgore, Lubbock, Carrollton-Farmers Branch and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school districts.
Jefferson also received a $5,000 grant from the Superior HealthPlan, which “focuses on the emotional welfare of our students by converting a classroom in a ‘sensory lab,’ where students who struggle with managing their emotions can refocus on practicing self-control,” Hernandez said.
Gatesville grant
Gatesville High School will receive a $5,000 grant for its health and wellness program. High schools in the Mesquite, Garland, Fort Worth and Ysleta school districts received grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.
“The Dallas Cowboys are proud to partner with the Texas Lottery to help elevate student health efforts in schools across the state of Texas,” Charlotte Jones Anderson, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer, said in a news release. “It’s clear that Texas educators are passionate about improving the lives of their students. We are excited to follow the progress of the projects selected and witness the impact that these innovations will have on student-health.”
Earlier this year, a panel selected a group of finalists from the elementary, middle and high school applicants and awarded grants based off of the financial need of the proposed initiative and its far-reaching impact on student health, according to the release.
“We are proud to partner with the Cowboys on this initiative that aligns with our mission to support public education in Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.
Applications for the fourth year of the five-year Funds for Fitness program will open in January 2020, with an additional $60,000 set to be awarded, the release said.