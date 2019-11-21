Capital murder charges have been filed against two North Texas homicide suspects arrested in Bruceville-Eddy this week.
Cynthia Alixandra Wingate, 29, and Carmen Abigal Moreno, 23, were taken into custody after a McLennan County deputy noticed red flags — including a bloody knife and a Plano man’s identification — during the stop on southbound Interstate 35 about 16 miles north of Temple.
Both suspects face capital murder charges in the deaths of 71-year-old Theresa Ann Coomes and 72-year-old Jimmy Michael Farris, both of whom were found late Sunday in the 2300 block of Pebble Vale Drive in Plano, The Dallas Morning News reported.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara told the Telegram that the suspects could have escaped to South Texas, their stomping grounds, if the deputy had not stopped Wingate, who was driving a car registered to an elderly man. Moreno pulled up to the traffic stop in a second car, registered to a Plano woman, and the deputy saw blood on her and her clothes. The deputy called for backup, and the agency alerted Plano Police Department.
Plano officers did welfare checks at two addresses in the same apartment complex. At one address, officers found the bodies of a man and a woman who were brutally killed.
“Plano PD wasn’t even aware these two people were murdered. If not for the traffic stop, the two women would have gotten away,” McNamara told the Telegram.
Wingate and Moreno were initially held on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a dangerous prescription drug, fraud and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The capital murder charges were added late Wednesday.
The suspects’ bonds each totaled $112,500 each, but those amounts were raised $750,000. The pair remained in the McLennan County Jail, but are expected to be returned to North Texas soon, The News reported.