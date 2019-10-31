Two Temple teens were arrested Wednesday after an unmarked Temple Police car was hit.
The undercover car was at the Buc-ee’s, 4155 N. General Bruce Drive, while conducting an ongoing investigation that led to the two arrests.
The two 17-year-olds were in a vehicle that officers approached, and that vehicle allegedly struck the patrol car while trying to get away.
Joe Andrew Lopez, 17, of Temple, reportedly drove the vehicle and was arrested at the scene. He was taken to the Bell County Jail, where he was detained Thursday on a third-degree felony hold.
Detained on two third-degree felony holds was Eric Matthew Villanueva, also 17, of Temple. Villanueva reportedly had a controlled substance in his possession and was taken into custody, Christoff said.
No bonds were set by press time for either teenager.
No information was released about the reason for the investigation, which is still active.