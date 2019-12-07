The Texas Ethics Commission recently determined Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson violated the state’s election code during his run for office in 2018, according to a ruling from the agency.
The commission ruled in late November that Whitson, a Republican who represents Bell County Precinct 2, did not disclose some political expenditures and did not include a required political advertising disclosure on his campaign website.
“I made some rookie mistakes that were unintentional, but (they were), nevertheless, mistakes, so I owned up to them and paid the fine the ethics commission deemed appropriate,” Whitson told the Telegram.
The commission fined Whitson $500 in an effort to “deter future violations,” according to the ruling.
A complaint was filed with a list of allegations — including several that were dismissed — according to the state agency.
The Texas Ethics Commission decided there was credible evidence Whitson violated two sections of the election code.
The first one was about the political advertising disclosure statement required on all campaign materials. Violating that statute, according to state law, could come with a civil penalty — determined by the commission — of up to $4,000.
“My website did not have the disclosure at the very bottom of it,” Whitson said. “Basically, I got a fine from the ethics commission and I had to respond to them. I told them that I messed up. I didn’t see that. I didn’t recognize that. We actually corrected it before the campaign was over.”
The lack of a disclosure on his website, Whitson said, was noticed about two to three months into his commissioner bid — the first time the county resident had run for office. Whitson formally announced his campaign in late October 2017.
The other section that was violated, the Texas Ethics Commission decided, was the omission of four expenditures totaling $3,267.04. The expenses were for advertisements in local publications and campaign signs.
Whitson used personal funds for those expenditures, he said.
“I used my own money. I didn’t put my own money on some signs that I had bought on the campaign report,” Whitson said, pointing out he ultimately corrected it and sent it to the commission. “I even showed receipts from the credit card that I used. I ordered all the signs online so I had all of the receipts for those signs.”
Whitson filed corrected reports and provided invoices showing the political expenses that were not listed in his original campaign finance documents.
Whitson acknowledged the campaign finance part of running for elected office was more complicated than he initially thought.
“I’ll know better next time — if there is a next time. I’m not sure if I’ll run again,” he said. “I want to do all the good I can do. If I can keep doing good, then I might take another shot at it later. If I do, I will certainly get somebody who knows more about it than I do.”
Whitson challenged six-term incumbent Tim Brown for the Precinct 2 spot on the Bell County Commissioners Court in 2018. The pair of Republicans did not garner 50 percent of the vote in the primary and faced each other in a runoff.
Whitson came out on top in the runoff, winning 54.7 percent to Brown’s 45.4 percent. Whitson was unopposed in the November 2018 election, and is nearing the end of his first year of his four-year term.
Precinct 2 covers southwest Bell County and includes Salado, Harker Heights and parts of Killeen.
“I spent a lot of time during that process with the ethics commission,” Whitson said. “If I have any questions, I know who to call now.”