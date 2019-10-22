BELTON — A Temple man allegedly intended to deliver a controlled substance in the Bell County area, an indictment said.
Kedrick Deshaun Blacknell, 35, allegedly had in his possession between 4 and 400 grams of a compound that had Indazole, methoxy oxobutane and Carboxamide in it, a Bell County indictment said. The three elements combine to form synthetic cannabinoids.
No arrest affidavit was available for Blacknell.
Blacknell allegedly collaborated with another man to make the delivery, which is a first-degree felony.
March 15, 2017, wasn’t the first arrest for Blacknell connected with drug dealing.
In April 2010, Blacknell was convicted in federal court of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 220 pounds of marijuana.
Prior to that, Blacknell was convicted in June 2004 of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Blacknell was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday for the first-degree felony charge of manufacture/deliver a Penalty Group 2 or 2-A controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
He was arrested Monday by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
No bond was set by press time Tuesday.