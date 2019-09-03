An intoxicated boyfriend allegedly became violent and choked his girlfriend after she called his mother, an arrest affidavit said.
An arrest warrant for Darius Robinson, 24, of Lott, was issued May 2 by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
The affidavit described an April 28, 2018, call at 2:58 a.m. to the 1600 block of Case Road. An assault was reported at a Temple apartment. A woman said Robinson, her boyfriend, was intoxicated when he showed up uninvited at her apartment.
The woman asked Robinson to leave but he wouldn’t, so she called his mother. That allegedly made him violent and he grabbed the woman around her throat and squeezed until she couldn’t breathe, the affidavit said.
She was able to get away from him and said she was going to call the police, but Robinson took her cellphone and ran away.]
Temple Police officers saw scratches on the woman’s neck, and bruises and scratches on her upper body.
Robinson was in the Bell County Jail Friday, charged with assault family/household member by impeding breathing/circulation — a third-degree felony — and a Class A misdemeanor assault charge. His bonds totaled $25,000.