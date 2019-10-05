Wine, music, food and art contributed to a lighthearted mood at the inaugural Santa Fe Wine Festival on Saturday in downtown Temple.
Rod Henry, president and chief executive officer of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, said there had been a steady stream of people touring the various attractions throughout the new Santa Fe Plaza. The plaza is a perfect location for showcasing the fruit of the vine, the Santa Fe Depot and the transformation of downtown Temple, he said.
“We hope to pick the first Saturday of October for an annual event,” he said. “The big thing is … to get people to come downtown who haven’t been here for a while.”
There were seven wineries and five artisans represented. On the food side, four food trucks and six restaurants were set up in the plaza.
Live music included Joshua LaBove, Kayli Merz and Nate Guthrie.
“It’s more like coffee shop music,” Henry said.”That’s the kind of music we want to present.”
Kim and Stephen Springer of Axis Winery in Salado poured wine samples in the shade of their tent. Kim said the customers bought a general ticket for one free tasting at each winery station. They could also buy additional tastings or even a bottle of wine, she said.
“We brought four wines,” she said.
Those were Sweet Duo, Country Girl, Viognier and Salado Red.
“I’ve gotten real good feedback from everybody,” she said.
Among the five artisans in the festival was Kate’s Wine Jewelry. Kate Nicholson said her hand-made jewelry makes a wonderful gift or someone can use it to decorate their own wine bottle.
“This gives me a chance to do something creative,” she said. “Sales have been pretty good.”
Crissy Miller calls her artwork CNdriftingCreations. She and her husband, Michael, moved to Temple two months ago, but previously lived in Justin, Fla., she said, where they had access to the beach. She saved a lot of driftwood and shells and began making art work out of them.
“I start with a plain canvas,” she said. “I hand paint the background.”
Then she takes driftwood or shells and starts decorating, she said. The finished product can go in the family room, bathroom or anywhere, she said.
This started out as a hobby, but she received several compliments, she said, and it turned into a side job.
Judy Corrigan of Temple, owner of CenTex CBD, said she opened in Temple last November, and opened another office in Round Rock three weeks ago. Cannabis oil is helpful for people with different mental and physical health issues, she said.
“We’ve been talking to a lot of people, handing out samples,” she said. “People have bought some. And we’ve seen some of our customers.”
A lot has changed since she opened her store, she said.
“In December the president signed the hemp bill into law,” she said. “The governor signed it in June. So there’s completely no gray area anymore.”
She learned about cannabis oil last summer, she said.
“I gave my mom some,” she said. “Within just a few days there was a difference in her pain and swelling from arthritis.”