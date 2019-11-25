A North Texas company with a manufacturing site in Nolanville has filed a lawsuit against its insurance company, seeking more than $1 million in damages and fees after the company said its insurer refused to pay a storm-related claim.
Plano-based American Rockwool Manufacturing LLC, which makes insulation at its Nolanville site, filed its initial petition against Insurica Texas Insurance Services Inc., in Bell County’s 146th Judicial District Court on Nov. 4.
In its petition, American Rockwool says that on June 9, “a severe thunderstorm and high winds damaged the 200-foot tall plant stack at the property ... The following day, the claim was reported to…INSURICA that the top 100 feet of the stack was leaning in a perilous position as a result of the storm.”
June 9 was the same day a tornado ripped through a part of Copperas Cove.
After five days, American Rockwool manager Jim Deibel reiterated that the situation was urgent and the top of the stack was at risk of falling, “which could result in additional damage to the plant itself.” On June 16, another storm swept through the area and blew the top of the stack down, “just missing the plant but damaging electrical, water and air lines,” according to its petition.
At this point, Rockwool hired a team of engineers who said that wind was the cause of the incident.
The company estimates that it will cost more than $2.1 million to demolish the old stack and construct a new one, according to its petition.
In July, Insurica issued a payment of $300,000 but said the cause was still under investigation and did not offer further payment.
Insurica answered with its own petition on Nov. 18, claiming that the claim was “questionable” and that “rust or corrosion (and) wear and tear” caused the damage to the stack. Additionally, the insurance company said that “specific factual allegations of Insurance Code violations” were missing from American Rockwool’s petition.
Insurica said that “…controversy (exists) concerning the scope and amount of the allegedly covered loss and (American Rockwool’s) entitlement to insurance benefits under the policy,” according to its petition. “Defendant possesses the right to investigate questionable claims without facing bad faith liability.”
The insurance company has requested a jury trial, which has not yet been set by the court.
Neither American Rockwool nor Insurica could be reached for comment.