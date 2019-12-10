KILLEEN — A former teacher’s aide at Gateway High School, a Killeen ISD school, is being accused of having an improper relationship with a student.
Louisa Theresa Hernandez, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged with improper relationship between educator and student, police said. She was being held in the Killeen City Jail.
“Through an investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Victims Unit, discovered Hernandez had an improper relationship with the student during the 2018-2019 school year. This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and on Monday, December 9, 2019, a complaint was returned … Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke issued a warrant for her arrest,” said Killeen police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez in the statement.
Taina Maya, KISD district’s chief communications and marketing officer, said Hernandez was immediately suspended when the allegation surfaced, and the district started an investigation.
“Hernandez was first hired in 2017 as an aide but left briefly before returning in January 2019,” Maya said in a statement. “The employee has since been terminated and the district will assist in the police investigation going forward.”