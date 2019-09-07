Temple Fire & Rescue will hold a ceremony at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday to remember September 11, Fire Chief Mitch Randles said.
The memorial ceremony will be at Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St. in Temple.
Wednesday’s ceremony should be brief but meaningful for those at Central Fire Station when the first bells ring.
At 8:59 a.m., the fire station bell will peal five times to mark the collapse of the World Trade Center South Tower. The colors will be posted by the Honor Guard, and the second bell will be followed by the reading of the timeline of the destruction and loss of lives that happened that day.
The second five bell peals will mark the North Tower’s collapse.
Randles, Assistant Fire Chief Mark Spivey, Fire Marshal Randy Rodak and Training Chief Jonathan Christian, as well as the members of the Honor Guard, will officiate the memorial ceremony.
The city of Belton isn’t publicly observing the anniversary of 9/11 this year, spokesman Paul Romer said.
Romer said “there will most definitely be moments of quiet reflection and contemplation, like most Americans who lived through that day. It will also stand out as a day marked by tragic grief and reverence for immense selfless service.”
To some people, depending on when they were born, Sept. 11, 2001, may not mean much or anything at all.
Those individuals who do recall that day 18 years ago know exactly what they were doing and their location when the news came out.
For many families, life won’t be the same ever again, Thomas Pechal, former spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue, previously said. The number of people who survived the first attacks but died from exposure to dust they inhaled either responding to the tragedy or working in recovery operations afterward will increase with time.
Remembering the day
“Law enforcement officers and other emergency responders begin every shift knowing full well the dangers involved, but their desire to serve their communities outweighs the risk,” Cody Weems, Temple Police Department spokesman, said on behalf of the department.
“First responders on Sept. 11, 2001, put their safety on the line, and many paid the ultimate sacrifice. These men and women represent the best that our country has to offer. Their selfless actions continue to serve as inspiration for first responders in Temple and across the country,” Weems said.
Donna Puckett of Holland still can’t talk about that day, she said in a Facebook post. She said it’s still too emotional for her, especially when she recalls the stories her brother, who went to feed people, shared about what he saw.
However, when it was over, she recalled thinking, “You can’t keep us down.”
To Cynthia Goss Arriaga of Temple, it was “the day the world stood still.”
Even though she didn’t know anyone who died that day, it’s a sad day she will never forget, Arriaga said.
That thought was echoed by Tammy Avant Ramsey, who lives in Teague.
Ramsey worked at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple when it was still known as Scott & White Memorial Hospital, she said. Her supervisor gave her the horrible news about the first plane that hit the World Trade Center and she “watched in horror as the second plane (struck) and then saw and heard report of others.”
Her nephew was in the military and her husband was a police officer. Her nephew was sent to Afghanistan, along with so many others, Ramsey said.
“That day continues to ripple through the lives of many of those close to me and takes lives still today,” Shelly Spaur said. “We continue to lose soldiers who are deployed today as well as many first responders and others who ran to the scenes to assist and now have medical issues that continue to take lives.”
Many people have “struggled with the effects of that day,” including those suffering from post traumatic stress disorder — both in the military and just normal citizens, Spaur said.
“Trust was stolen, our everyday rights changed and our innocence is lost,” she said.
Spaur said she thinks no other day other than the bombing of Pearl Harbor has had such a huge affect on the entire world.
United for freedom
To John Alaniz, 9/11 was a wakeup call because there are people “who want to kill Americans indiscriminately, including women and children.”
“Protecting Americans and our freedoms were high on our agenda. Many, including Congress, turned to God. We must never forget,” Alaniz said.
Some people recalled just the good, positive changes brought in the destructive aftermath.
“The day the north and south bridged a 130-plus-year-old gap and we became one,” Moody resident Mary Jo Fellers Fraley said.
Cynthia Helmandollar of Killeen remembered how everyone became “Just Americans.”
“Watching all the politicians link arms and sing on the steps of the Capitol building … no Republicans, no Democrats,” Helmandollar said.