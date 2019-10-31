Mungi’s Grocery Store at 701 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was broken into early Thursday morning, a Temple Police report said.
The safe with an undisclosed amount of cash and several cigarette cartons were missing, and the front door had been breached, according to spokesman Cody Weems.
An alarm call sent officers to the location.
Anyone with information about this incident may call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information may also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).
Man jailed after argument allegedly turns physical
A man was charged Wednesday by Temple Police with aggravated assault in an incident that sent a woman to the hospital.
Officers were called at about 11 a.m. to what was called a domestic disturbance near the 200 block of North Sixth Street, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.
A man identified as Austin Curtis, 27, of Temple, and a female living there reportedly had an argument that led to injuries to both of them.
The female was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, and Curtis was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail, according to Weems.
Curtis was jailed on a third-degree felony hold, jail records showed. No bond was set by press time.