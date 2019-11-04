Bullet casings were found early Sunday morning on the ground at Wayman Manor Apartments, 1811 E. Ave. K, after gunshots were heard in the area, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Officers went at 12:34 a.m. to the apartment complex, where people heard the shots fired. The suspects reportedly seen were three black males.
No one was arrested and the case is active, Weems said.
Man allegedly shoots self in leg
A man said he accidentally shot himself in the leg, Weems said.
Officers went at about 1 a.m. Friday to the 900 block of South First Street for a shots fired call.
While there, officers talked to a victim who said he accidentally shot himself.
Emergency medical responders were called and took the victim to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Arrest made on multiple warrants
A man with a felony forgery warrant out of McLennan County was arrested Friday by Temple Police Department.
However, Laterrion Dametrius West, 22, of Temple, has several misdemeanor warrants out of Temple and other agencies.
His bonds Monday totaled $303,500. Of that amount, $250,000 was in connection with the forgery case, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
West had one warrant for violation of an active protective order, Weems said. The protective order, put in place after a May 26 alleged assault, was reportedly violated July 8. Both incidents occurred in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive, he said.
West’s last arrest was at about 3:16 a.m. Friday after a traffic stop on a vehicle that had one headlight that didn’t work, Weems said. The officer learned West didn’t have a driver’s license or insurance, and marijuana was smelled. After a probable cause search began, baggies with what appeared to be marijuana and one Xanax pill were located.