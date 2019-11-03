BELTON — The U.S. Senate race next year will be nothing like the one in 2018.
That was the message two Democrats — Air Force veteran MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West — told more than 100 people Sunday at the Bell County Democrats’ third annual Bell Brunch at the Cathedral Oaks Event Center, 1312 Waco Road.
“It’s not going to be the same Beto vs. Cruz race. John Cornyn is a different senator than Ted Cruz,” Hegar said, pointing out that the man she hopes to face next November is not as well liked as Cruz.
A University of Texas-Texas Tribune poll in March found 36 percent of voters approved of Cornyn’s job; 35 percent disapproved. Cruz, though, the poll found, had the approval of 46 percent of voters and 41 percent disapproved.
“What is the magic that we need to send this guy home?” asked Hegar, who came within 3 percentage points of unseating U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, last year.
Hegar and West, a Dallas Democrat, argued they have the best backgrounds to take down Cornyn.
West touted his record as to why he will be able to build a coalition of Democrats, Republicans and Independents to take on Cornyn.
“Looking at a person’s past experience will give you a good idea of what they will do in the future,” the state senator said.
West said he has fought to expand Medicaid in Texas — a topic that Clayton Tucker, a Lampasas Democrat hoping to unseat Salado Republican Brad Buckley from the Texas House District 54 seat, brought up Sunday.
“When good hair was governor of Texas, we tried to get him to expand Medicaid,” West said, referring to former Gov. Rick Perry by a nickname often used by his opponents. “Democrats tried to get him to move forward with that.”
Legislators have not opted into the expansion. West has served in the Texas Senate since 1993.
Cruz voters, Hegar said, will be key to winning next November.
Last year, Hegar encountered a type of voter that she said boggled her mind — Hegar-Cruz voters. These voters, she said, are political independents who vote based on the person, not necessarily their policies.
“They are not moderate — they are independent,” she said, stomping her boot on the wood floor with each syllable for emphasis. “They want to talk about character. They want to know they have someone with integrity and servant leadership.”
Hegar and West are just two Democrats in a crowded field of candidates hoping to face Cornyn in 2020. Other notable candidates include former U.S. Rep. Chris Bell; political organizer Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez; and Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards.
The primary election is March 3.