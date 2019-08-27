A Milam County man shot and killed himself Saturday during an investigation into child abuse allegations, Sheriff Chris White said today in a news release.
Deputies called to the 700 block of County Road 105 near Buckholts found Oscar Posas, 55, dead from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation by deputies included interviews from other people who also lived at the location, as well as a Texas Department of Child Protective Services investigator, who was present during the incident, White said.
CPS was interviewing family members when Posas went into another room and shot himself.
No evidence to contradict witness statements was found.
An inquest was done by Milam County Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher.