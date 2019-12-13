BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor awarded 520 degrees during its fall commencement ceremony Friday at Crusader Stadium.
This was the university’s 163rd graduating class, and UMHB President Randy O’Rear gave the commencement address. He said 385 students graduated with a bachelor’s degree, 100 with a master’s degree and 35 with a doctorate. Ten of those students graduated with a perfect GPA and were awarded with the Provost Medal, O’Rear said.
Those students included Jacob Alexander Chesser of Boerne; Ryley Bryanne Cox of Waco; Sierra Renee Elrod of Angleton; Jacob Earl Fitzwater of Belton; Abigail Joy Perez Garcia of Georgetown; Damien Michael Hawkins of Copperas Cove; Noelle Joyce Maire of Plano; Schyler Reagan Malloy of League City; Hannah Michelle Rodgers of Granbury; and Hannah Rose Wolfe of Robinson.
More awards were also presented. The Loyalty Cup was presented to Deja Talford for being “representative of the ideals, traditions and spirit of the university,” while Alexander Chesser earned The President’s Award for meritorious service.
O’Rear also noted the ethnic diversity present among this semester’s graduating class.
“Texas is home to most of you but … your international classmates are from China, Colombia, India, Mexico, Napal, Nigeria, Rwanda and Zimbabwe,” O’Rear said.
But that diversity wasn’t limited to the region as the youngest graduate was 20 years old while the oldest graduate was 57.
During his speech, O’Rear read a quote from Russell Baker, an American journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner.
“The best advice I can give anybody about going out into the world is this: Don’t do it. I have been out there and it’s a mess,” O’Rear said, quoting Baker.
Although O’Rear said he agreed with Baker about the world being a mess, he disagreed with his advice.
“I disagree with his advice to not venture out into (the world),” O’Rear said. “I am confident that we are sending you out with how to be successful in life and how to make our world a better place. Secondly because our world needs people just like you.”
O’Rear remarked how this year’s graduating class is one of the last classes that can claim they were born in the ‘90s, and joked that he doubts much as changed since their childhoods.
“Most of you have always had a friend in Woody and Buzz, and dominating Mario Kart has always been an important skill set … and thanks to Buddy the Elf you have always known the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to cheer.”
Jokes aside, O’Rear said he understands how many of the graduates have been counting down the days until their diploma would be placed in their hands.
“As time goes by, I hope you think back on your time here at UMHB with fond memories,” O’Rear said. “I hope you continue the tradition of what it means to be a crusader forever by dedicating yourself to those around you and becoming certain leaders for your family and fellow students and those around the world.”