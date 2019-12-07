Editor’s note:This is the third of a three-part series.
The Temple ISD 2025 Plan was developed with the input of our elected school board officials, community leaders, parents and staff. It outlines five priorities: strategic marketing, innovation, safety, growth and staff compensation. Strategic marketing, innovation and safety were covered in earlier components of this three-part series.
Growth
A recent demographic study confirmed the city of Temple is growing, and the good news is that most of the coming growth is slated for Temple ISD. Growth is a good thing for our school district and our community, but it also is a challenging condition.
One of the most critical components of planning for growth is to ensure there is a coordinated effort between major entities such as the city of Temple, Temple College, Temple Chamber of Commerce and the Temple Economic Development Corp. When we are all aligned, our efforts are no longer duplicative, but efficient. Further, we can parlay one another’s support to truly transform the community. I am delighted to report Temple ISD has an exceptional relationship with these entities and their respective leaders; hence the energy and excitement around the future of this community.
Due to the school board’s foresight and planning for growth, TISD purchased 47.5 acres of land in the southeast quadrant of the district to set up for two future school sites — an elementary and a middle school. We have worked closely with the city of Temple for annexation and future infrastructure improvements to ensure roads and sewer are all in place well before the school is slated to open. District administration worked closely with builders and Realtors to develop master-planned, majority single-family communities.
According to the demographic study, a second high school will not be required based on this data — we are simply not a large enough district. In looking at ISDs that have opened a second high school, they usually have an existing high school with an enrollment exceeding 3,000 students. To illustrate my point, Belton ISD had 3,445 students in grades 9-12 for 2018-19 and a total district enrollment of nearly 12,000. Temple High School has roughly 2,200 students (barely made 6A in UIL classification) and a total district enrollment of about 8,730 students.
Going to taxpayers for a second high school — a request of about $100 million — to only house about 1,200 students per campus would be a request that is fiscally irresponsible and inefficient.
Temple High School just added a brand new Career and Technical Education wing as a result of the 2015 bond. This wing added a considerable amount of square footage to the overall high school footprint. Further, there have been additional high school improvements through previous bond projects to include library, fine arts and classroom expansions.
If TISD gets to a point where numbers reflect that of districts that have opened a second high school, such as Georgetown, Waco, Belton, etc., then that will obviously be a direction we explore. When those districts were carrying our current numbers, they, too, were at one high school.
Next steps under this priority will be to continue updating the demographic analysis and commission a facilities master plan that will continue the school district’s 10-year, long-range facilities plan. These steps will provide us the expert data necessary to come to the community in diligence in a future bond asking. Our next priorities will include an additional elementary school, ridding all existing elementary schools of portables and carrying out our master facilities plan.
Staff compensation
Prior to this year, TISD was behind its peers in compensation — including starting teacher salary. The latest legislative session produced House Bill 3, which increased state funding for school systems and required a minimum of 30 percent of that increase to go directly to teacher pay.
Due to the will of our board and administration, we were able to double that statutory requirement for salary increases. This move took care of every employee in Temple ISD through equity adjustments based on comparable districts. Our starting teacher salary is now the highest in the area for districts that are our size or smaller.
We will continue to study and analyze peer group compensation guides to remain competitive. Our staff works as hard as any around and our students deserve the best educators the market has to offer.
This three-part series is an abbreviated version of the hour-long presentation I have been giving all over town. I want to thank the Telegram for being a good steward of this community by helping the district inform its stakeholders on what we’re working toward.
A school system is an incredibly important part of any community. I’m willing to bet that every person reading this knows somebody who works for our district, attends a Temple school, contributes to the district as a taxpayer, graduated from Temple High School or some combination thereof. We are very proud of the progress made in the early stages of the Temple ISD 2025 plan. There are many great things happening in our district and I could not be prouder of our supportive community, caring parents, committed staff and exceptional students. We look forward to raising our next generation together.