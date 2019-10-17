Hot Rods and Heroes plans car show for Saturday
Hot Rods and Heroes will be hosting a car show Saturday at the Walmart parking lot at 6801 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The event will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, a non-profit organization that raises funds for children’s hospitals in the United States and Canada, including Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
Organizers invite car enthusiasts of all makes and models to participate in the show. Registration will be between 9-10:30 a.m. with an associated fee of $25 per vehicle.
Judging will begin at 11 a.m. and various awards are scheduled to be presented at 2 p.m. The show will present the top vehicle with a “best of show” award and the top 15 cars will receive recognition as well.
Owners who give their vehicles a Halloween makeover have the chance to compete for a separate award.
The gathering also will include a 50-50 raffle in addition to a “trunk-or-treat” activity for children. Children will have the opportunity to compete in a costume contest at 1 p.m.
Contact Melanie Zavodny at 254-534-0807 for information regarding registration and event details.