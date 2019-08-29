BELTON — The pretrial hearings for both Cedric Marks and Maya Maxwell were reset again Thursday.
Because of the sheer volume of discovery evidence provided in these cases, more time was necessary to review it and determine what actions needs to take place, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Thursday.
Both the district attorney’s office and defense team agreed that Thursday’s pretrial hearing for Marks and the one set for Friday for Maxwell were unnecessary, Garza said.
Marks, 45, of Killeen, and Maxwell, 27, of Muskegon, Mich., are charged with capital murder in the brutal Jan. 3 double homicides of two friends, Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin.
The Temple residents were reported missing and weren’t located until Jan. 15, when their bodies were found buried in a shallow grave near Clearfield, Okla. The bodies were discovered after Maxwell admitted the part she allegedly played in hiding Swearingin’s car in Austin to throw law enforcement officers off the trail, and she said she was in the Killeen residence when Marks killed both Scott and Swearingin. Maxwell was there when the bodies were driven to Oklahoma and when they were buried, she told law enforcement officers.
Marks, a former mixed martial arts fighter, said he didn’t kill either Scott or Swearingin, his attorney, Michael White, previously said.
The new court dates are Oct. 17 for Marks and Oct. 31 for Maxwell, according to Garza. Each hearing will begin at 1:30 p.m.
This is the second time the pretrial hearings for Marks and Maxwell were rescheduled. It happened in July when Maxwell’s attorney, Wade Faulkner, was told there was a lot more discovery evidence coming his way.
Marks’ pretrial was previously reset before his June 27 hearing date arrived.
Jonathan Scott, Scott’s father, told the Telegram that he’s hoping the DA’s office is “getting more evidence to build a stronger case.”
The DA’s office in mid-August decided it would seek the death penalty for Marks, the father of Maxwell’s infant son, if he is convicted of the murders.
No mention of a death penalty has been mentioned in connection with Maxwell’s trial.
The son of the suspects is in the custody of Child Protective Services. Neither suspect’s parental rights have been terminated.