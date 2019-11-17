Texas Dance Hall Preservation presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Alice Sefcik Sulak, 88, on Sunday in the upstairs ballroom of Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road.
A social reception opened the celebration at 4 p.m. followed by a dignitary-studded program at 5 p.m. Dancing began at 6 p.m., with music by Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5.
The award program included representatives of U.S. Rep. John Carter and Texas State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, along with appearances by Texas State Rep. Hugh Shine, Temple Mayor Tim Davis, Bell County Commissioner Bill Schumann, and Evan Thompson, executive director of Preservation Texas.
Haisler said the crowd was made up of local people who frequently come to the dance hall, some of them for all of their lives. Sulak was among these, he said.
She and her sister, Adele, started playing music at a very young age, he said. Alice played the tenor saxophone.
“She’s got a melodious voice,” he said.
She and her sister performed as Adele and the Music Masters, he said. In 1966, she started playing with Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5.
Sulak stopped playing music fulltime in about 2014, he said. Occasionally she sits in with his group, when her health allows, he said.
These performances, primarily country music with a lot of polka, were all over Central Texas, he said.
Haisler said Sulak’s parents, Tom and Tracy Sefcik, built the dance hall in 1923. It was sort of a community in itself, he said.
There was the dance hall upstairs, and a bar, saloon and general store downstairs. At one point there was a blacksmith shop, lumberyard and barber shop.
Any social event in the area was held at the dance hall, he said: weddings, anniversaries, political rallies and fraternal lodge meetings.
Sulak assumed management of the hall in 1970, he said, and still runs it today, with the help of her youngest son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Irene Sulak.
Alice Sulak said she felt great about the dance hall achievement award.
“I’m just so glad I could keep it going,” she said. “I’ve been here all my life, and I was born in 1931.”
David Zajicek, the rock and roller, put Sefcik Hall on the map, she said.
Marilyn and Johnny Herring of Temple were in the ballroom crowd. When Marilyn used to come to the dance hall with her parents, she said, Alice Sulak’s children were small.
“We started coming back out here after he retired about 10 years ago,” she said. “We come every Sunday unless someone’s ill. This is about the only dance hall that still has a dance every week.”
Alfred Vrazel, who used to tour with Vrazel’s Polka Band, called the award program for Sulak a “joyous occasion.”
“Our band started playing here in the upper 1950s and played here for many years,” he said. “We used to play with Adele and the Music Makers here and across Texas.”