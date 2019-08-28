A Temple man charged and indicted for impersonating a public servant faces a possible probation revocation.
John Ernest Burroughs, now 31, is scheduled to appear at 8:45 a.m. today in court for the announcement of his case, court dockets show.
Burroughs’ pretrial hearing for allegedly impersonating a public servant is set for Thursday, Bell County court dockets showed.
Burroughs was originally sentenced to five years deferred adjudication probation in September 2015 by Bell County 27th District Court Judge John Gauntt for theft of property more than $1,500 but less than $20,000, a state jail felony.
He was charged and convicted for depositing bad checks in Killeen into another bank account, immediately withdrawing the money and then leaving the account overdrawn, an arrest affidavit indicated. That activity occurred between 2013 and 2015.
The checks — returned by the financial institution as “refer to maker” — left the account overdrawn $9,232.40.
Six letters were sent to Burroughs by Navy Federal Credit Union, the affidavit said, but no response was received. ATM videos showed the same person made all the withdrawals, and that person was identified as Burroughs.
The other financial institution, USAA Credit Union, also took a loss and had to charge off the account in January 2014.
The conclusion was that Burroughs knew he didn’t have funds in the account to pay off the deposit/withdrawal he intentionally made at Navy Federal Credit Union, according to the affidavit.
Probation extended
Burroughs’ probation was extended in May to six years because he violated his parole, court documents showed:
• He reportedly committed another misdemeanor theft by check against a business in September 2018.
• He reportedly didn’t make his agreed $10 payments per month for court costs. He was delinquent $158.
• He reportedly didn’t pay the $9,630.40 restitution to Navy Federal Credit Union and USAA Financial Crimes Investigation. He was delinquent $1,752.00.
• He reportedly didn’t pay the $60 per month supervision fee and was delinquent $866.
Burroughs, represented by Belton lawyer Michael Magana, agreed to pay $3,366 and have his supervision extended one year. He paid his fee and the new misdemeanor offense was dismissed.
Magana hasn’t been asked to represent Burroughs, he said Wednesday, but he did confirm the motion was filed to revoke Burroughs’ felony probation.
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett is representing state, the docket showed.
Impersonating public servant charge
A third-degree felony charge of impersonating a public servant was filed in June against Burroughs and two other men — John Edward Mercer, 50, of Heidenheimer; and Joshua Chance Adkins, 28, of Killeen.
Mercer and Adkins are also set for an 8:45 a.m. pretrial hearing Thursday.
The men reportedly made a traffic stop near FM 93 and Spur 93, blocked a woman’s vehicle with their three vehicles and used red and blue emergency lights, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
The men were searching for the woman’s husband, who had a warrant for criminal mischief. He missed a court date, and Anderson & White Bail Bonds sent Burroughs to find him.
Burroughs wasn’t licensed, Anthony Anderson previously told the Telegram.