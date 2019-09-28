BELTON — Sheriff Eddy Lange made a prediction about the Bell County Jail earlier this year.
“I remember I had a prediction that we would hit 1,000 inmates before the end of the year,” he said. “The way things are going, I think we’re getting there.”
The number of people incarcerated in the jail has climbed steadily in recent years. It hit a high two weekends ago when 960 people were in the jail. That number was down to 926 Thursday morning, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
With the county hovering above 90 percent of its 1,011 inmate capacity, the Commissioners Court is considering its options for how to deal with the county’s booming incarceration numbers.
“We have beds at both the Loop Jail and the Central Jail, which is downtown. Even with utilizing both of those facilities, we are approaching capacity,” Blackburn told the Telegram.
The Commissioners Court — which manages all county-owned facilities, such as the jail, and sets the budget — allocated $2.4 million to study how to manage the county’s growing jail population.
“It’s an assessment that we’re going to use as a planning tool for mapping out the resources that we need to allocate over the next decade or so for managing and operating our jail,” the county judge said.
The commissioners are considering all solutions to alleviate the county’s growing jail population.
“What we’re going to be looking at is what’s the most efficient and cost-effective way to manage our jail (population) and our jail situation,” Blackburn said. “That may mean building a new facility. … It may mean contracting with other entities for housing inmates. Or it may be a combination of all of the above.”
The county last conducted a study of its jail and inmate management in 2015.
Blackburn expects the new study to be completed sometime in the spring.
“Everything is up in the air right now,” Commissioner Bobby Whitson said. “We’re looking at every possibility. We know we have a problem because the jail is pretty regularly now getting up to 80, 85 percent of capacity. Something has to be done.”
‘It’s telling us something’
The commissioners and Bell County staff have gathered data on the jail population dating back to 2005. The data, Commissioner Bill Schumann said, is revealing.
“Up until 2014 or 2015, the jail population stayed relatively flat or, at least, followed population growth,” he said. “In 2014 or 2015, something happened. We’re trying to identify whether that was new statues that came into being or if there were different judicial procedures that started to take place.”
The average jail population grew by 104 people between 2005 and 2011, according to jail data from the county. In 2005, the jail saw an average of 646 inmates. Six years later, that number was 750.
After that, the average population receded to 657 in 2012 and lowered to 644 in 2013.
Then, in 2014, that uptick that Schumann described began materializing. Bell County broke through the 700 mark for the first time since 2009 in 2016. There was an average of 717 inmates in the jail in 2016.
The following year saw an average population of 783.
Then the population broke through the 800 mark in 2018. The jail had an average population of 836 inmates in 2018. And, so far, 2019 is likely to be at or even beat last year’s average.
“It’s telling us something,” Schumann said of the data.
‘Landscape has really changed’
One possible way to alleviate the growing jail population is to look at mental health care.
“The other jail issue that you’ve heard us talk about relentlessly is that 60 percent of the entire Bell County Jail population is on some sort of mental health drug,” Schumann said. “How we move forward as a holistic jail facility to address that will be certainly something we have to discuss.”
Mental health is shifting counties’ mindset on jails, Whitson said.
“The whole landscape has really changed. Across the state, there’s a big mental health piece to this now,” Whitson said. “Now we’re really trying to actively identify those who are not necessarily criminal but have some mental health issues.”
County jails are the largest provider of mental health care in Texas, according to the University of Texas at Austin’s LBJ School of Public Affairs. In 2015, between 12,000 and 16,000 people with mental health disorders were in jail, according to UT-Austin.
Jail built for expansion
While the commissioners are exploring all options for dealing with the jail population, expanding the jail on Loop 121 may be an option.
The Bell County Jail was built with growth in mind. In 2008, then-Bell County Judge Jon Burrows told the Telegram the jail could be expanded to house 1,200 inmates.
“What I have seen so far, there was good thought and good planning in place a decade or more ago when the Loop Jail and the facilities out there was built,” said Blackburn, Burrows’ successor. “Overall, there was thought given toward expansion at some point in time. That is a plus. That does help us with the current process.”
Whitson agreed that having the ability to expand the current facility is good. But an expansion — which Schumann said could be completed easily — would help only so much.
“We’re also looking at the fact that we really only have room to add one more pod out there. Then, after that, what are we going to do?” Whitson said. “That’s going to occur if we stay at the same rate that we’re on — that could occur within the next 10 years. That’s another issue that’s not going away.”
Adding mental health wing to jail?
A jail expansion could be focused on mental health.
“The idea has been kicked out there, too … there might be, at some point in time … a mental health facility of some type (at the jail),” Whitson said. “We’re not sure what that would necessarily mean or cost. That is, obviously, very preliminary right now.”
Lubbock, Bexar and Harris counties have focused on mental health-based solutions to their growing inmate populations. Lubbock County, for example, has a mental health area at its jail, Schumann said.
“It is an intermediate security facility that doesn’t treat them as a criminal — it treats them as a mental health patient,” Schumann said. “With the Sandra Bland Act and all of the things the jail needs to comply for mental health, it gives us an opportunity before they ever go into the criminal or jail system to get people stabilized without having to send them to an outside facility at a pretty hefty rate. Some of those places are $650, $700 a day that the county is picking up the tab for.”
Focusing on mental health care, Schumann said, could be positive for the county, cities and local hospitals. It could help with Bell County’s homeless population and end the drug addiction cycle for some people, he said.
“The upside to trying to aggressively address mental health is probably our greatest win if we can make that happen,” Schumann said.
Changing laws could help
Schumann and Whitson also brought up the Legislature. Changing some laws could benefit counties that are dealing with the issue as Bell County is.
“There’s even been talk about changes in certain laws, like the possession laws,” Whitson said. “Maybe in another year or two or three, possibly the next time the Legislature meets, some of those offenses may not be jailable offenses anymore.”
State lawmakers earlier this year considered lowering the criminal penalties for Texans found carrying small amounts of marijuana.
House Bill 63 would have made the possession of 1 ounce or less of weed a Class C misdemeanor. That would have made it the same classification as a traffic ticket. Currently, this is a Class B misdemeanor.
The bill also called for people who had more than 1 ounce of marijuana but less than 2 ounces to be charged with a Class B misdemeanor. The punishment for that would have been a fine of up $2,000, jail time or both.
Although the House gave the bill preliminary approval, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick killed it in the Senate, The Texas Tribune reported.
The bill could have helped the Commissioners Court and Sheriff’s Department get a better grip on Bell County’s jail population.
“We were really hoping that the jail population would go down just because of that. We have a few folks that are in there for minor marijuana possession,” Schumann said.
As the Commissioners Court narrows the scope of the study and seeks bids from entities to conduct it, the county will consider interim solutions to alleviate the jail population.
“Right now, we’re looking at management techniques to help with the jail population: It may be being more aggressive with the (personal recognizance) bond program, working with the judges to where the judges are a little more active in diversion programs, and doing what we can do to help with that jail population,” Schumann said.