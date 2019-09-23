Figuring out how to manage and renovate Moss Rose Apartment Complex in Killeen continues to be a work in progress.
The complex owner, Killeen Housing Authority, plans to sell the complex to the Killeen Housing Alliance, which wants to maintain ownership, but with another entity managing the complex.
Once refurbished Moss Rose, a 75-apartment complex, will serve the homeless throughout Bell County, with case managers at Salvation Army, Feed My Sheep and other agencies in Temple making referrals to the complex.
The Killeen Housing Authority replaced Moss Rose units with apartments and duplexes constructed at Hyde Estates.
Once the details, ownership and management have been worked out some of the Moss Rose buildings can be made ready for move-in quickly, while other buildings need asbestos or mold remediation, said Kyle Moore, Killeen Police officer and member of the department’s Homeless Outreach Team.
Moore, who has a taken on a lead role in the Moss Rose project, is working with the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.
The whole point of the project is to increase the number of affordable housing units available to the homeless anywhere that the Central Texas Homeless Coalition serves, which is Bell, Coryell, Hamilton and Lampasas counties.
The goal is to duplicate the mission of the Housing Authority, which involves residents paying a percentage of rent and the housing authority picking up the remaining costs. That’s a problem because there isn’t an organization available to pay the difference.
“We’ve been thinking of some creative ideas on how to fund and renovate the project,” Moore said.
The project is currently broken into three phases. There is a building that was damaged by a fire and those apartments have been redone with insurance money. Other buildings need some work.
Moore said a security plan has been established and involves cameras. The cost would be rolled into the rents.
Habitat for Humanity plans to rehab the apartments that aren’t in buildings with environmental problems. The projected cost is about $2,000 per apartment.
Moore said he is not the authority on this project and is looking for others to assist and make the needed tweaks along the way.
“I just wanted to make this happen and not remove it from the initial mission, to provide much needed housing for the homeless throughout the area,” he said.
The complex has a community center where residents could attend classes on personal finances, securing employment and others, such as a how to be a good tenant.
“We want the renters to be as successful as possible,” he said. “We give them the opportunities by removing as many barriers as possible.”
As a police officer who has worked with the homeless in Killeen for two years, Moore said he’s seen what they need … a place to lay their heads.
In order fund the project, the plan is to open up one of the buildings, rent the apartments and then use the profits to complete renovations on a second building and rent those apartments and continue the process.
Amanda Tindell, past president of the homeless coalition, is looking at establishing committees for the coalition’s major projects and getting new people on those committees. The committees include Moss Rose, Point-in-Time Counts, planning 20th anniversary celebration, fundraising/grants, special projects and 501c3.
Felicia Burden, coalition media officer, wants the coalition to consider using video conferencing for regular and committee meetings.
The coalition meets in Belton and has members in West Bell County and in counties to the west. Many of the coalition members have full-time jobs and find it difficult to get to Belton for meetings.
Zoom video conferencing is a provider that is reasonably priced and has the capabilities the coalition need, Burden said. The cost is $14.99 a month.
A coalition member at the meeting felt the discussions held in person during the initial stages of projects were vital.
“We’re still going to hold live general meetings, the video conferencing opens up opportunities for committee meetings and for those who live in other counties,” Burden said.
Burden and Tindell are part of every meeting, general and committee, and it’s difficult to work that into a work schedule.
It would have been beneficial to have this availability during the summer homeless count in August for advance preparation and on the day of the count, Tindell said.
The summer point-in-time held at the end of August counted more than 300 homeless people in the Central Texas Coalition service area, which includes Bell, Coryell, Lampasas and Hamilton counties. More than 400 were counted in January.
The categories of individuals will be broken down by the Texas Homeless Network and the information will be sent to local coalitions in the next couple of months.