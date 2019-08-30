A 7-year-old Raye Allen Elementary School student alerted school officials to a rattlesnake by the playground that he thought bit him, Temple Independent School District spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
EMS and Temple Fire & Rescue firefighters confirmed the boy wasn’t bitten, Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said.
The snake was located and disposed of, according to Hernandez.
Ott was at the school, located at 5015 S. Fifth St., when he heard the announcement that the school was on lockout.
It was a rattlesnake that was spotted outside, not inside the school, Ott said. The principal was notified and the snake was killed and removed from the area.
One younger student had mentioned they were bitten but, when it was looked at, it didn’t look like a bite, Ott. However, out of precaution, an official called 911 and, within a very short period of time, firefighters and EMS arrived and said it wasn’t a snake bite. Instead, it was a scab on the boy’s leg.
The area was searched and no other snakes were found.
Ott said he believed the rattlesnake could have come from the undeveloped land in the area.