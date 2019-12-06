Texas Southern University Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Huewitt surprised senior Choice Roberts with a Regents Scholarship last Monday — the most prestigious scholarship offered by the university.
“I was extremely surprised,” Choice said. “After watching the video I noticed I was kind of shy and timid, and didn’t really know how to respond … but other than that I am really appreciative of everything everyone has done for me over the past few years.”
Choice, who will receive $14,000 for classes next year, regularly spends class time working as a certified nursing assistant student, and has aspirations of becoming a trauma surgeon.
“Whenever someone is hurt, I’m really quick to jump on it and help them,” Choice said. “Being a student CNA really helped me understand what it’s like to be a patient and see things from their point of view. You really talk to them on a daily basis and get to know how they feel about being at a nursing home.”
The senior also dedicates a fraction of her time to the Texas Bioscience Institute, where she is revered by her instructors.
“Choice has taken three math classes here at the TBI,” math instructor Randell Simpson said. “She is the type of person who inspires others, not with showmanship but with simple role model behavior. She is habitually humble, studiously diligent, and always friendly.”
Going to TBI is one of Choice’s favorite activities during her day, and believes her involvement at the institute helped her receive this scholarship.
Simpson believes Roberts will undoubtedly do well in college and surmises she acquired a lot of her discipline from her involvement in athletics. Her Temple High basketball coach, RaShonta LeBlanc, also has noticed the hard work Choice puts into every aspect of her life.
“I would just like to say Choice is a great kid,” LeBlanc said. “She works hard and is dedicated to everything she does. I have truly enjoyed coaching Choice and I know that she has a great future ahead of her.”
TSU was Choice’s first choice for higher education and continually emphasized her excitement to continue her education in Houston.