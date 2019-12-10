A preliminary autopsy report received Tuesday said 28-year-old Michael Lorenzo Dean of Temple died Dec. 2 as the result of homicide after he was shot in the head by a Temple Police officer.
The report’s result was released by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
The shot was fired by Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz, a Temple Police news release issued Tuesday said.
DeCruz was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting, Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said.
Christine Dean, Michael’s mother, previously questioned during a Telegram interview why officers showed her no proof her son was dead at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when they came to her house, and they wouldn’t let her see the body to make sure it was him. She was shown no photo, driver’s license or anything belonging to her son, she said.
Michael Dean’s features might not have been recognizable, Duffield said.
The officer-involved shooting and its investigation were listed on LexisNexis Community Crime Map, used by the Temple Police Department to record reports in Temple to keep its residents information. However, the incident was listed as “assist other agency” because Temple Police isn’t the lead agency on the case, spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
There was nothing in the call’s description to indicate it was a shooting investigation.
The investigation is in the hands of the Texas Rangers, which released no information or comments Tuesday through its area spokesman, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko.
The Dean family’s Dallas-based attorney, Lee Merritt, did not return a Telegram call Tuesday by press time.
Merritt, during a Friday news conference held outside the Bell County Justice Complex in Belton, said the officer needed to be fired, arrested and charged with murder.
Services for Dean were pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home.