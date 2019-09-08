South Temple is a step closer to having a new micro brewery after the Temple City Council meeting Thursday evening.
Friars Creek Brewhouse is set to be located at 3508 S. Fifth St., in a currently empty lot next to two residential properties.
The City Council voted unanimously on two ordinances Thursday to approve the construction of a micro brewery in southern Temple, along with the zoning change for the land it will be constructed on. The brewery also needed an exemption by the city due to its proximity to other residential properties.
While the brewery was allowed to move forward with construction despite its location near homes, the city did impose several conditions on the establishment to make it more neighborhood friendly. These conditions mandate the brewery must stop outside entertainment by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.
According to brewery owner Jesse Stelzer, the goal of the location is to be both family and community friendly, and not an establishment where people come just to get drunk.
The brewery also will offer other beverages in addition to access to food trucks that will be located on the premises. To complement his want for a family-friendly environment, Stelzer plans to have children’s games and a mini dog park at the back of the property.
“This will be a place where someone can come in, have one of our craft beers, sodas, a coffee or tea, and eat some food from one of the food trucks,” the company said in a letter to the city. “They can also enjoy the activities on the property such as corn hole, indoor games, children’s playscape, and mini dog park. I believe the community could benefit from having a location to meet, play games, let their pets play and socialize.”
City Secretary Lacy Borgeson said the micro brewery would be the first of its kind in the city. The closest related business would be the industrial-scale BJ’s Brewery and Tasting Room, located at 602 E. Central Ave. The Temple brewery makes beer for several BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse locations.
While there has been some opposition to the plan, Temple Councilwoman Susan Long, who represents the area, has received calls and feedback from residents who see the new business as a good thing.
“Since I represent this area, I am used to getting callers who are very upset about something,” Long said. “(On this project), I got lots of callers who were very happy. They like the idea of a micro brewery.”