BELTON — A Waco woman was sentenced to probation Tuesday in connection with the July 2018 sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy.
Desiree Cherie Hovatter, now 20, was given 5 years deferred adjudication probation in the Bell County 426th District Court with Judge Fancy Jezek presiding.
Hovatter pleaded guilty to injury to a child instead of sexual assault of a child, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Wednesday. She will be committed to an intermediate-sanction facility.
“This conclusion was the result of agreement and approval by the victim and victim’s mother who believes this result is in the best interest of (the) victim and their family,” Garza said.
Preteens, teenagers and adults were at a party at a Temple apartment complex. The teenage boy admitted to a relative that he had sex with two women at his house while his parents were out of state for a family emergency.
The other woman, Savanna Nicole Spurlock, who was 21, allegedly told the boy not to tell anyone because “she would have to go to jail for 10 years,” an arrest affidavit said.
The boy also wrote a statement in which he said he lied to his parents about where he was going and, instead, went to the apartment where Spurlock stayed with family members.
Spurlock was previously jailed on a $100,000 bond. She posted a $20,000 bond on Jan. 8, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Wednesday.
Hovatter, whose bond was originally set at $100,000, was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday while she waited for her transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to serve her sentence.