The day after Christmas in 2017 was allegedly the day Michael Lynn Sims robbed Twin Liquors in Temple.
Sims, 52, of Waco, allegedly walked up to the clerk manning the register and handed him a note that said, “Give me all da money Bomb I’ll kill us all,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The clerk was afraid he’d be hurt, so he gave the robber the cash register money.
The Hillsboro Police Department told the Temple Police officer about a bank robbery that involved a note. The Hillsboro Police had Sims in custody for the alleged robbery of First National Bank in Hillsboro. That department captured him after a chase in a stolen car that led from Italy to Waco. He also had drugs in his possession and gave his name to officers as Kennard Claude Sims, a relative.
Sims’ booking photo matched the surveillance photo taken at the bank.
The Temple Police officer met with Sims, who reportedly admitted he robbed Twin Liquors in Temple.
The warrant for Sims’ arrest was issued Jan. 1, 2018, by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Sims was in the Bell County Jail Friday, charged with robbery. His bond was set at $100,000. He was also held on a bench warrant.
Man allegedly strangles woman
A Temple man allegedly dragged a woman by the hair, threw her over a couch, strangled and slapped her in the face.
An arrest affidavit details an Aug. 3 claim by a woman who said Angel Josiah Luna did all that to her — because he saw a messy bed after he came home intoxicated. After the assault, the woman was able to get away from him and ran out the front door.
A Temple Police officer had seen Luna at the top of a stairwell near an apartment and, instead of obeying the officer, Luna fled the scene, the affidavit said. He was caught near at the entrance to the apartment complex.
Luna was charged with assault of a family/household member and evading arrest or detention. He also has a charge of sexual assault of a child out of Potter County.
The warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman. Luna was in the Bell County Jail Friday after he was booked into the jail by an out-of-state agency. His bonds totaled $85,000.