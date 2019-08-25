When does a scrubby upstart of railroaders’ encampment evolve into a real city?
Some say it’s when a settlement gets a newspaper.
That was certainly true in Temple, when its first newspaper, the Weekly Times, rolled off the presses on Nov. 26, 1881, less than six months after the Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe sold lots.
The Temple Daily Telegram, begun in 1907 as the city’s longest surviving daily newspaper, has risen above a pile of assorted news rags that have lived and died amid a litter of lead type and blobs of printers’ ink.
When it started, the Weekly Times was not the only paper in the county. By 1880, it was the fourth or fifth paper, according to the Fort Worth Daily Democrat in November 1881, barely hiding its distain for the county’s criminal justice system.
“Between these papers and the railroads, it is to be hoped that the county may be educated up to such a point that they will stop the sessions of Judge Lynch’s court, which have in times past been too frequent,” the Democrat reported.
Long before Texas was a republic and even longer before it became a state, it had newspapers.
The Nacogdoches Texas Republican is believed to be the earliest newspaper in Texas, established in August 1819. No copy of the paper is known to have survived, but the St. Louis Enquirer noted that the content was “principally occupied with the military and political operations going on in that quarter.” The paper, a weekly, appeared twice in August and possibly a few times in September and then ceased.
Even before Temple was incorporated in 1882, the city had a weekly newspaper. In less than a decade of its founding, Temple had so many competing newspapers proliferating along Avenue A from First Street to Third Street that it was nicknamed “Newspaper Row” by 1890.
Times’ founders, William Davis Cox (1862-1935) and his business partner, J.S. Thompson, arrived in town with what they said was “a shirttail full of type.” They were typical peripatetic newspapermen, buying and running newspapers wherever they landed.
According to the Brenham Daily Banner in November 1881, they had arrived in Temple from the “lately deceased Giddings Lone Star.” “Lately deceased” papers were as common in the 19th century as in the 21st, and the aftermath resembled a scattering of armadillo carcasses along the literary highway.
When the Times finally rolled off the presses, Temple had only 500 residents, most of whom were male railroaders. Both newspapermen were practical printers who could handset a job case chockablock with type as easily as they could flip cigar ash while operating linotype keys with two fingers.
They had no paper cutter, so they cut each sheet by hand with jack knives. Eventually, the Times prospered sufficiently so that Cox and Thompson could afford a steam printing outfit. Within a few months, they were able to hire their first reporter, James A. Muir, who with his uncle had started the Milam Messenger in 1873.
The earliest issues of the Times were newsy, full of gee-whiz tidbits to get townsfolk gossiping over back fences. “Turkeys are plentiful at 50 cents each,” reported a December 1881 issue. “Lots of mud here when it rains. Mr. Shipp killed a hog Wednesday weighing 600 pounds, and Mr. Dennis killed one weighing 414 pounds.”
True to all two-fisted imbibing news hounds, Cox also promoted abolishing prohibition and advocated unfettered access to spirits. Meanwhile, Cox’s wife, Mamie (1867-1955), parlayed her literary interests into reporting genteel “Society News,” the comings and goings of the city’s elite — parties, weddings, visitors and church happenings.
Cox then bought a half interest in the Brazos Pilot in Bryan in 1889 and split his time between Temple and Bryan.
His marriage on the rocks, Cox later hired another female reporter, the prolific Will Allen Dromgoole (1860-1934), a native Tennessean who in her lifetime wrote more than 7,500 poems; 5,000 essays; and published 13 books. While working here and in Waco, she founded the Texas Women’s Press Club.
The Times had a gossipy competitor. In early 1887, Temple’s most personal newspaper appeared, the Temple Bee, established by two young men inclined to deal in personalities and Temple’s steamy underbelly. Their news pages indulged into snippy comments about the deeds and misdeeds of residents. Needless to say, irate readers soon swatted the Bee into a quick death.
As Temple’s population grew to more than 1,000 residents, a third paper rolled off the presses — the Herald. Its entry into the news game added zest and color to the drab black-and-white pages. More regressive and reactionary, the Herald was critical of anything new or faddish. Whatever issue the Times favored, the Herald took the contrary view.
Among the most heated arguments was over prohibition. The Herald favored it; the Times, against. Partisan alignments were bitter as they lobbed personal assaults in editorials. Libel laws were ignored.
Finally, light shone down on Temple with yet another newspaper, the Saturday Sun, established by two erstwhile printers. However, their equipment was antiquated, and the Sun soon went dark. The two printers sold their rights to the Sun to two veteran newspaper men, Oliver Pinckney “Pink” Gresham (1871-1932) and Felix Venney (1870-1923), formerly with the Times.
In the meantime, the weekly Temple Mirror launched in 1895 and continued publication until July 1923 — the longest surviving weekly.
By the mid-1890s, Cox with Venney returned to Temple to begin the daily Temple Tribune, an ambitious, newsy publication. It was popular and respected, but soon was sold and closed by 1907.
That same year, the Temple Daily Telegram began as the city’s longest surviving paper.
Meanwhile, the Killeen Herald rolled off the presses in June 1890 as a weekly, eight years after the Santa Fe Railway founded the town. The Killeen Herald became a daily paper in 1953.
Both are now owned by Mayborn Enterprises.