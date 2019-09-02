BELTON — Last year, the Belton City Council approved the purchase of an 84.25-acre tract of the former Leon Valley Golf Course for $2.1 million. The purchase resulted in expanding Heritage Park from 65 acres to 150 acres.
Between then and now, the parks board has met with numerous special interest groups and revisited the park’s strategic plan to determine the needs of the community and considered how the park expansion can meet those needs.
Last week, the Belton City Council and the parks board held a joint workshop to look at information garnered from the parks meetings and a community workshop held Aug. 22.
“It’s been a year-long process to get to this point,” said Matt Bates, Belton Parks and Recreation director.
After meetings with community groups, the parks board came up with a list of priorities it shared during a workshop.
The information will be used in applying for a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant, Bates said.
“This is an opportunity to get the vision of the board and Council,” he said.
Covey Landscape Architects will take the information from the workshop and previous meetings, and develop a conceptual design for the existing Heritage Park and the additional acreage of open space. Covey also will provide realistic cost estimates, Bates said. All this information will be used in the grant application.
The purchase includes 60 percent of the golf course’s water rights to the nearby Leon River.
The Parks Master Plan guided the parks department and parks board as meetings were held on the development of Heritage Park, said Josh Pearson, parks board chairman.
Residents involved with particular sports — soccer, baseball, softball or disc golf — came with lists of desires, such as increased parking, additional fields, lighting, restrooms and more.
Those requests, Pearson said, are more wants than needs.
Some sports experienced years of growth, but in the past three years, the numbers have declined and it seems there isn’t the pressure to provide additional resources at this time, he said.
Identified high-priority items include walking and hiking trails, athletic fields, a dog park, natural areas and open space, an outdoor swimming pool and water recreation — fishing, kayak and canoe areas.
“The additional property is an opportunity to plan free-flowing open space,” Pearson said.
Let those who use the space for pickup games and other activities determine use, he said.
Among items brought up was the Leon River, which borders the park on the north, being listed as a huge asset and needing to be a focal point. Reviving the existing ponds on the property is important for recreation, but also for irrigation.
Councilman Dan Kirkley said the long pond may have one of the largest populations of crawfish in Central Texas.
“They are really good eating,” Kirkley said.
Kirkley questioned the outdoor swimming pool, in light of the park being next door to Summer Fun Water Park.
The pool ended up on the list as a result of the number of times it was mentioned in meetings and in surveys.
“People always say they want to go swimming, but even in Texas they don’t go, because it gets so hot,” Pearson said. “People may want to jump in the river.”
Council member David K. Leigh said he noticed in some cities where highways have been moved, the open space has been repurposed for recreational uses.
Also, the grade of the property may be useful in developing an entertainment space. Put a stage at the lower end and use a hill or berm for seating, Leigh said.
John R. Holmes said he likes the idea of taking some time to determine how areas will be used.
Delivering river access won’t be overly expensive and should be easy to provide, Holmes said.
“I think you guys are doing a great job,” Councilman Craig Pearson said. “I’ve had lots of positive feedback on the disc golf.”
Mayor Marion Grayson said she likes the idea of keeping the property on the river as natural as possible.
“That’s what I’m hearing from people,” Grayson said.
The area does need additional parking, but it doesn’t need to be improved, because people are parking on the grass even when they are asked not to, she said.
“Besides adding bathrooms, the maintenance of the bathrooms needs to increase, especially on weekends when there are more people,” Grayson said.
There are a lot of civic organizations in the community that may want to be involved and take on certain projects in the park as service projects, she said.
Grayson mentioned the diverse population of wildlife found in the area.
As the property is worked on and gets more use, many of the critters will disappear, Bates said.
“We should probably have signage that warns visitors they may encounter wildlife, particularly snakes,” Josh Pearson said.
With the information gathered at the workshop and other meetings, the parks department will meet with Covey and start planning out how the park will look, Bates said.
Work on the concept will continue through that fall as the grant deadline approaches in December, Bates said.
A sizeable portion — 55 acres — of the former Leon Valley Golf Course remains. Belton will have the first right of refusal for the land.