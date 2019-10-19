St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday with an expanded version of its annual fall festival — the St. Luke Fest.
Mike Duncan, festival chairman, said about 1,000 people, a mixture of parishioners and the public, visited from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., following the usual schedule of the fest. Among the activities were a variety of children’s games, music and a petting zoo. The Knights of Columbus served hamburgers, sausage wraps and hotdogs.
This year two more parts were added to the schedule, he said: the 50th anniversary mass at 4 p.m. and a complimentary dinner at 5:30 p.m., at which about 900 people would be served.
The Rev. John Guzaldo , the pastor, said about six former priests at the church would be at the thanksgiving mass. So would at least a dozen families who were in the first mass, held in August of 1969, he said.
None of the current church buildings had been built when that first mass was held, he said.
“We continue to remodel as we continue to grow,” he said. “It’s just a dynamic and welcoming place.”
Betty Kleypas of Temple, the widow of Elmer Kleypas , said she was a founding member of St. Luke’s 50 years ago. She and her husband went to church at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple.
“This is an offspring of St. Mary’s,” she said. “We had masses in a school cafeteria. This was nothing but trees. My kids played here. We cut down the trees. None of this was here.”
Three of her children still live in Temple, she said. Her son, Matthew Kleypas , attends church at St. Luke.
One of the main attractions at the fest was Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo. Shelby Michalewicz, owner, and her helpers let children pet Boots, a mixed Cameroon and Dorper sheep that’s about a year old. Children could also pet two pigmy goats, Dumbo and Cowboy, a little potbellied pig, Opie , and a llama colt. There was also a bunny rabbit.
Available for adoption at her place east of town Michalewicz has ferrets, guinea pigs, and about 8 more potbellied pigs.
“They actually make amazing pets,” she said of the little pigs. “They are one of the top five smartest animals in the world.”
Children came inside the pen and petted the animals.
“We don’t usually let people feed them,” she said. “They want to jump up on you.”
Kenneth and Asia Salinas of Fort Hood waited in the shade with their 10-month-old daughter, Katelyn. He said they had thrown bean bags and looked at the animals.
“We were just driving by and thought we’d check it out,” he said. “It’s very nice. They’re very friendly here.”