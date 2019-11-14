BELTON — Rosemary Ocanas' sentencing hearing scheduled Thursday in the 264th District Court for the first-degree felony offense was reset until Feb. 13, 2020, according to Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s office.
Ocanas, 59, of Belton, posted $100,000 bond on March 29 after she was arrested and charged with abuse of official capacity.
Her Belton attorney, Michael Magana, said Thursday the hearing was postponed because of his client’s deteriorating health. She pleaded guilty sometime during the summer, he said.
Ocanas was employed by the Texas Department of State Health Services between January 2009 and Oct. 28, 2014, a January 2016 indictment said. She hired three members of her family who never worked but were still paid. Ocanas acted as their supervisor.
She authorized government payments to her relatives that totaled more than $200,000, according to the indictment.
The indictment indicated Ocanas misused government property, services, personnel and other things of value during her employment.
Magana said, as far as he knew, that her three relatives were not charged with any offenses.
Ocanas could be sentenced to from five to 99 years or life in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns is handling the case for the prosecution.