BELTON — Strange lamps, eggshell art, wooden décor and fancy cutting boards were among the attractions Saturday for the Sami Show at the Bell County Expo Center.
Michelle Von Rosenberg, daughter of the show’s producer, Sammie Dwyer of Austin, said Thanksgiving weekend is usually their biggest show of the year. The doors will open again today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rosenberg said the 120 vendors have a lot of unique things to offer. One of them carves cell phone mounts out of wood. Another makes Christmas decorations. Shannon and Myriam Zillmer of Sealy make unique lamps.
The lamp bases, which are Shannon’s department, are vintage items such as coffee urns, football helmets, baseball gloves, movie projectors and violins. Myriam custom designs all the shades.
“We’re actually pickers,” she said. “We find it and then we transform it, give it a new life.”
Billed as 3 Spurz D&C (designs and collectibles), the couple has been into this for nine years. It’s a creative outlet, but also a business plan for when he retires from being a steel salesman, he said.
“I made a light for my mom, a lamp, out of a sewing machine, and it kind of just took off from there,” he said.
They got a lot of likes for the lamp on social media and knew they were onto something, he said. Their prices range from $65 for their trophy lamps to $250 for the movie projector lamp.
At her booth, “Eggs by Gloria,” Gloria Brawley of Georgetown was surrounded by jewelry boxes, nativity scenes and a world of other shiny artwork — all made from egg shells. The eggs come from ostriches, emus, ducks, geese, chickens and even little finches.
“I put a high gloss finish on them and I paint them,” she said. “I’ve been doing it 51 years and I have eggs from when I first started.”
When she lived in New York, she said, she and her mother bought a crafts store.
“It had a few eggs in it,” Brawley said. “We started doing that too.”
She makes about 300 decorative eggs a year, she said, and attends about three shows.
For some of the eggs she cuts out pictures and glues them on. People sometimes want a picture of their dog or cat on a decorated egg, she said.
“There’s no end to what you can do with an egg,” Brawley said. “Everybody has problems. I just do my eggs and it goes away.”
J.D. Thomas of Lometa talked to people visiting his booth, “Salt Creek Creations.” He termed his style of wood products as “modern rustic.”
“I do it all,” he said. “I harvest the tree, cut the lumber, dry the lumber, mill it and make my product.”
A prime example was a lazy Susan made from the cross section of a 104-year-old oak tree.
“I do not use stain,” Thomas said. “What you see in my booth is the good Lord’s color. I do not use anything to make the wood false. What you see is what you get, bug holes and all.”
Sidney and Laddavan Spencer of Round Rock met people at their booth, “Spencer’s Custom Wood,” specializing in cutting boards and wooden-handled kitchen tools.
“It’s a hobby and a business,” Laddavan said. “We do a lot of shows.”
The ornate cutting boards ranged from about $95 to $200, she said.
A visitor commented on the large size of the wooden-handled pizza cutters. Sidney said you could use the weight of the tool to cut the pizza, and that the handle is removable for cleaning.