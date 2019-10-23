Take your swimsuit — and Halloween costume — to the Sammons Park Indoor Pool Friday evening.
The city of Temple will host the ninth annual Halloween Splash Bash from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the pool, located at 2220 W. Ave. D. Admission to the event is $5.
“With Sammons Park Indoor Pool being the only facility of its kind in the city of Temple, we are excited to host a unique Halloween experience that families won’t be able to get anywhere else,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “The Halloween Splash Bash kicks off a series of events the city of Temple is hosting over the next week, all culminating with our Main Street Fright Fest at Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple on Halloween night.”