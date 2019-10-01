Nothing Tuesday indicated it was a home where two young children were found dead — except for the collection of stuffed toys and flowers around the base of a tree that had a pink bow on it.
Monday’s yellow crime scene tape, crime scene van, ambulances, investigators from Child Protective Services and Temple Police officers were all gone from the house at 1519 S. 35th St. — where a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were found dead by Temple Police officers.
A memorial service was held Tuesday evening at 1408 S. 35th St. in conjunction with National Night Out.
Neighbors formed a circle around the front yard tree and prayed for the family. People brought more stuffed animals, balloons and flowers to place at the tree.
Two remaining children transported to the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center were taken into custody by CPS. Their conditions didn’t appear to be life-threatening, Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman said.
John Lennan, spokesman for the Department of Family & Protective Services, verified Tuesday a Bell County judge signed a court order placing two girls, ages 4 and 6, in the temporary CPS custody. The children were taken into emergency custody Monday. CPS is assisting Temple Police with the investigation.
A hearing within the next two weeks will involve a parent, law enforcement officials and CPS to give everyone an opportunity to ask and answer questions. At that point, a decision will be made on if the girls go home with a parent or stay in CPS custody, Lennan said.
Lennan only knew Tuesday of one parent, he said.
A woman who seemed to be in a catatonic state was found in the home. She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Her condition was unknown Tuesday and the department wasn’t ready to release her name or relationship to the children, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said.
An autopsy for the other children was ordered by Coleman, and investigators plan to be at the autopsy — now scheduled for this (Wednesday) morning.
Coleman couldn’t determine how long the children had been dead or the cause of their deaths, he said. They had been dead “for quite some time,” he said.
A welfare check was the reason officers went to the home at about 11:30 a.m., Weems said. When no one answered the door, officers went inside and found the two dead children.
Temple Police Department has had no previous contact with the home’s residents and hasn’t answered any calls at that address, according to Weems.
Temple Police officers cleared the scene at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Weems said.
Neighbors discuss family
Nothing strange was reported as heard or seen by neighbors.
“I’ve only seen two people come to the house,” Gwendolyn Tyler and Robert Clayton said Monday. “We do know that a man came over, and I think he was the landlord. He knocked on the door and he went to the back door and looked through the windows.”
The last time Tyler and Clayton remember seeing the woman was prior to Thursday, they said. She moved in before the end of the last school year. Some of the children’s names were on lists to get school supplies.
The children always waved and said hello.
Kadeezsha Campbell said the mother worked hard for her children.
“She was doing all of this for her kids,” Campbell said. “So that is why I feel that she did none of this.”
Another neighbor said the woman was “really nice” and was always well-dressed, as were her children.
The last time April Vasquez recalled seeing the woman was about a month ago, she said.
“All of Temple needs to know more about their neighbors,” Vasquez said. “If something (is) going on that is suspicious, don’t be afraid to go and tell them (the neighbors).”
Clarence Carter met the mother of the children earlier this year at the Salvation Army, he told a Telegram reporter Monday. Carter drove her to different food banks and places to pay bills. He described her as “a good child.”
Lt. Chantel Millin, local spokeswoman for the Salvation Army, said Tuesday she couldn’t comment at this time on the situation involving the family.
“We appreciate prayers for the family as we have been praying,” Millin said.
What assistance local families receive from the Salvation Army depends on their case, Millin said. The majority of services offered include shelter for men, women and families and re-housing programs.
The Salvation Army provides access to clean safe beds, three meals and two snacks a day; access to laundry facilities, a computer lab and library; transportation assistance and required case management for all clients.
IF YOU NEED HELP
Area agencies that help with food and other services include Feed My Sheep, Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Helping Hands, St. Vincent de Paul, the Love of Christ Food Bank and the Salvation Army.