Looking back on the 1979 Temple Wildcats state championship football season, it’s a wonder anyone would be surprised it happened.
The Wildcats featured three future professional players — Kenneth Davis, Dan Remsberg and Adrian Simpson — and a slew of other collegiate-level athletes. They swept through their regular-season schedule for a fourth consecutive time, then a state record for Class 4A. Even before the beginnings of the University Interscholastic League, Temple had long established itself as one of the state’s most respected traditional programs over the course of three-quarters of a century.
Yet with all of the history and a decades-long list of who’s who greats whose cleats had graced the turfs of either Woodson Field or Wildcat Stadium, the program and school was still lacking a state football championship. The last state team title the school had to boast of was from 1932 in boys basketball.
Oh, they had been plenty close. But someone else always had been a little better. Paul Tyson’s powerhouse Waco High teams often stopped talented Temple teams in their tracks in the first quarter of the 20th century. Six previous trips to the state title game — 1940, 1941, 1951, 1952 and just three years prior in 1976 — all had ended in disappointment.
The expectation was that the 1978 Wildcats team would be the first to hoist a championship trophy. That massively talented team rolled through its 10 regular season games and bi-district before running into Plano in the regional round. Plano stunned Temple, 15-14, to unceremoniously dash the Wildcats’ legitimate title dreams once again.
“We just thought we had a chance to win it all that year,” said Bob McQueen, Temple’s head coach from 1972 to 1999. “That was the hardest loss I ever had. Because of that loss and the way it happened put the ’79 kids on a mission. They were bound and determined. A lot of those kids were involved in that game. They felt the pain just like the coaches did.”
Most of the senior-laden 1978 team wouldn’t be back and their successors were lightly regarded before the start of their season. They were picked third in their district and that may have been generous. In 1979, third didn’t get you into the playoffs. Neither did second. Only a district title would do, and with formidable opponents such as Killeen, Waco Richfield and Bryan ready to unseat the Wildcats from their annual perch, the prospects of escaping district, much less garnering a state title, appeared distant.
“We were coming out of the shadows of like 13 blue-chip athletes,” said Coyle Beard, who was the Wildcats center in 1979. “The whole town was in mourning. That was going to be the time.”
Now, 40 years later, it’s the members of the 1979 team who will be recognized and lauded in ceremonies prior to Friday’s final Temple home game against Copperas Cove for being the school’s first state championship team and still the only one to go undefeated.
As was the custom of McQueen’s teams of the era, Wildcats teams were primarily made up of seniors. If a younger player couldn’t crack the starting lineup on varsity, they were typically placed on the junior varsity to make sure they were developing more than watching. With the residual deflation of emotions and expectations, it would take some time for even individual players to get on board with the belief that this squad could accomplish at least some of what recent Wildcats teams had done.
Enough of them did, though. And it caught on.
“In the spring I was working out with my friend Kyle Lagow (a tight end/defensive end and team captain) and he mentioned something about winning state,” said Beard, who went on to play for Stephen F. Austin. “I said, ‘Dude, we’re not going to win state.’ He came right back at me and said, ‘If you don’t think we can win state, you might as well turn your stuff in.’ He was my buddy and I said I’m good with that.”
Lance Jackson, a cornerback and junior that season as was his locker mate Kenneth Davis, recalled after the Wildcats’ 40-6 season-opening win over Austin Anderson that quarterback Robby Harris jumped on a bench and shouted, “One down and 14 to go.”
“Kenneth and I were like, ‘we’re not going to state,’” said Jackson, who would go on to play for Texas A&M. “We thought we could maybe go 5-5. We can’t beat Killeen or Richfield, and definitely not Bryan.”
Harris won the job in spring training, but was somewhat overlooked behind the star power of Davis and other veterans. But the team would soon follow his leadership.
“The kids would follow him. He was an unbelievable leader,” McQueen said. “He ran our option well and he could throw just good enough to beat you.”
Losing key players — including McQueen’s son, Scott, and Derry Mraz — to early season-ending injuries made Harris’ early declarations of glory ring hollow.
However, the wins kept coming and they came definitively.
Only Richfield, with future Baylor and Minnesota Vikings star running back Alfred Anderson, would even score in double digits against the Wildcats in a 34-22 decision in the regular season. The Wildcats also took out Bryan 28-6 and Killeen 21-8 on their way to a fourth straight district title and another unblemished slate going into the playoffs.
“With each game we gained more confidence,” Jackson said. “Killeen was a little more talented than we were. We just wouldn’t be denied.”
Admittedly, that Wildcat team wasn’t as gifted as some of its predecessors or even as some of its opponents. Nevertheless, they weren’t lacking. Players such as Steve Michalewicz, David Kahlig, Vernon McVade, Remsberg — who enjoyed a massive growth spurt between his junior and senior year which helped earn him a scholarship to Abilene Christian and to play a couple of years for the Denver Broncos — were huge parts of the Wildcats’ winning dynamic. Craig Lowe was a 140-pound junior who returned three punts for touchdowns in the playoffs.
After dispatching Klein, 38-7, in bi-district, the Wildcats had a much-ballyhooed rematch with Plano, the same team that eliminated them the previous year.
One of the lesser-discussed factors as to why Temple had often come up shy deep in the playoffs was simply a case of numbers. Temple, as it was 1979 and most years prior and since, has been placed in the UIL’s highest classification. However, it is usually among the smaller schools from an enrollment standpoint. Forty years ago, Plano had triple the enrollment of Temple.
“Any way you cut it, they just had more players to choose from,” McQueen said. “The key in Temple has always been that it’s had kids who were just very good high school players.”
Plano trumpeted itself as an exemplary fourth-quarter team, but Temple players wanted to show they could play the final 12 minutes with anybody.
Trailing 16-12 with 10:02 to play, Simpson — who would later become an All-American at Southwest Texas State and play for the Houston Gamblers — picked off a pass and took it back to just shy of midfield. Seven plays later, Basilio Martinez plunged across from the 1 to give Temple a 19-16 come-from-behind victory at Baylor Stadium.
The momentum continued into the quarterfinals game at Texas Stadium with a 21-3 win over Euless Trinity, and the Wildcats would go back to that venue the next week against brawny Lewisville, which had knocked off No. 1 Abilene Cooper.
“I remember we were all on the field warming up and they left the field,” Jackson recalled. “I asked Kenneth, ‘Where are they going.’ He said, ‘They’re going in to put on their shoulder pads.’ I thought they were wearing shoulder pads. That was the toughest game we had by far.”
Neither team gave up an inch without a fight for 48 minutes. They didn’t give up a touchdown, either. Only a 26-yard field goal by Temple’s Kevin Korompai, a rare sophomore on the roster, with 31 seconds left in the first half provided the difference in a 3-0 outcome. Korompai, who served for many years as a Temple soccer coach and is now an administrator at the high school, later joked that if he knew how important that field goal was at the time he probably would have missed it.
That left only Spring Branch Memorial standing in the way of Temple High’s first state championship. Memorial came in with a more moderate 10-3-1 record compared to Temple’s 14-0 mark, but there would be no taking the Mustangs for granted that Saturday night, Dec. 22 game at Baylor Stadium. McQueen and most members of the community had seen this movie before, except they longed for a new ending.
McQueen was in junior high in 1951 and 1952, and went to Abilene and Waco for Temple state title games against Breckenridge, both of which ended in defeat. He was on the sideline in 1976 in Austin when his Wildcats came up shy against San Antonio Churchill.
McQueen had assembled a stellar staff by then of loyal company men, former and future head coaches such as Dick Stafford, Raymond Bennett, Joe Oliver, Toby York, Dale Baker, Mike McMurtry and Don Davis as well as devoted trainer Ron Scott.
“We were blessed with a really good staff,” McQueen said. “They wanted Temple on their resumes, and I could be picky about the coaches I hired. We had good chemistry.”
Trading game films was a common practice between opposing coaching staffs in the pre-computerized era, but coaches weren’t necessarily obligated to do so. Memorial coach Les Koenning wasn’t about to let Temple’s staff in on his Mustangs’ tendencies. McQueen’s coaching connections and friendships already were well-entrenched so he called on a coach whom he had beaten just four weeks prior. Klein coach George Kirk, a former Cameron head coach in the early 1960s, had tapes of Memorial from their meeting earlier in the season.
The problem was retrieving the film.
“A big part of winning in the playoffs was getting film on the opponents. We were all in Temple working and we didn’t have time to drive to Houston and back,” McQueen said. “I had a friend who loved to fly his private plane. He flew to Houston and met Coach Kirk at Hobby Airport, and brought back a bundle of film to us. That’s a factor in preparation.”
They were ready. When McQueen came back to his hometown in 1972 he vowed the Wildcats would win a state championship on his watch. Seven years later they did with a convincing 28-6 victory over Memorial on a fog-draped night. By the second half, the fog had so blanketed the field it was difficult to see across it to the opposite sideline.
Darrell Weddington was the younger brother of future Green Bay Packer running back Michael and a star in his own right at Oklahoma. He teamed with Davis, later known as the Temple Tornado at TCU who went on to a long, solid NFL career with the Packers and Buffalo Bills. The duo accounted for all of the touchdowns and most of the 328 yards rushing. Weddington scored on a 32-yard romp and led the way with 138 yards on 20 carries. Davis churned out 123 yards on 16 carries and three touchdown runs of 9, 39 and 17 yards, respectively. Davis, arguably the greatest Wildcat player of all time, finished the season with 1,593 yards and 19 touchdowns.
“My field memory of that game was of the crowd,” recalled Jackson, who recently returned to Temple after living and working in College Station for many years. “We had been walking the field and hadn’t even suited up. Then the lights came on and 20,000 saw us and went wild.
“It was pure joy and celebration from the whole area. There was a kinship,” he said. “People from all around like Belton, Killeen and Rosebud came out to support us.”
The seeds of an unknown harvest from the spring and summer had sprouted in the fall.
“I remember Coach McQueen introducing us to the Quarterback Club before the season,” said Beard, who now works as a mortgage lender in Tomball. “He said, ‘Here’s your 1979 Temple Wildcats. I don’t know how this season will turn out, but these are a bunch of special young men. They went undefeated as sophomores and again last year. These kids have some magic.’
“We were all a bunch of late-maturers,” Beard said. “We all got along well.”
A quiet, personal goal for McQueen was that the Wildcats would play long enough so that his son, Mark, could perhaps get back on the field after knee surgery. Mark played the final three minutes of the state championship game.
The disappointment of the previous season and five state runner-ups in years gone by had turned to elation.
“We were going 20 mph on a foggy night and they had a parade for us at the town square and municipal building,” McQueen said. “There were people everywhere. Those kids were such great kids.”
Those “kids” are now in their 50s, but the memory of a season with modest expectations that turned into unprecedented accomplishment remains a cherished one two generations later.
“We had dreamed the dream,” Jackson said. “It was one of the best things that happened to us. We can still talk about being a Wildcat 40 years later.”