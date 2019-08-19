BELTON — A man with a gunshot wound to his head was found dead at about 1 p.m. Sunday near Lake Belton.
Belton Police Department went to the area north of Lake Belton, located in the 2200 block of FM 2271, after a call was received about a dead male, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Monday.
The death of the 26-year-old man from Florida appears to have been from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to Romer.
The Hispanic man was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield, and his body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
The man was found in a parked vehicle by someone, Romer said.
The incident is still under investigation by the Belton Criminal Investigations Division.