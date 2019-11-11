Emotions were strong Monday morning in Temple as veterans and their families sat gathered at American Legion Post No. 133 to celebrate Veterans Day.
This Veterans Day program was put on by the post as recognition of the holiday, with speakers from the military and the city. In addition, some who served during the Vietnam War received a pin remembering their service.
Among those veterans gathered Monday at the Legion’s post, located at 1300 S. 25th St., were eight World War II veterans that were honored.
After the presentation of the colors by the Temple Police Department, Temple Mayor Tim Davis issued a proclamation. Before the proclamation, Davis first thanked the veterans for their service.
“As Tim Davis, the mayor of Temple, but also as Tim Davis, the citizen, I want to thank all the World War II vets and Vietnam vets for their sacrifice,” Davis said. “That sacrifice, and (their) participation in those wars are what gives us the opportunities and freedoms that we have today.”
Other public figures attending the morning’s event were Bell County Judge David Blackburn, Precinct 3 County Commissioner Bill Schumann and state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
Also speaking at the event was Col. Robert Howe of the 1st Medical Brigade, known as the “Silver Knights,” at Fort Hood. Howe thanked those who serve and stressed the importance of honoring those who stepped up to protect the country.
Once all the speeches were concluded, Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry helped distribute pins to some of the attending Vietnam veterans, commemorating and honoring their service.
Although 44 veterans were set to receive these pins at Monday’s event, just over two dozen of these veterans were able to show up to receive the tokens. Retired Lt. Gens. Pete Taylor and Don Jones, in addition to retired Col. Jerry Curtis and Howe, pinned the recognitions on the veterans.
Vietnam veteran Robert Volk, who was awarded one of the pins, said, “I spent 11 years in the military before I got out medically, and (this recognition) is something really nice.”
At the end of the event, Volk was able to talk to gathered veterans about a support group he helped found called “Now What?” Volk said letting veterans know there is help out there is important, especially on Veterans Day.