BELTON — A former Salado High School teaching assistant pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault of a child and an improper relationship between educator and student.
Dixie McCollough, now 30, admitted in the Bell County 426th District Court that she sexually assaulted a 16-year-old Salado High School male student and had an improper relationship with the same student.
She was fired in February 2018 by the Salado Independent School District for the improper relationship with the same student.
McCollough will be sentenced Dec. 16 by Judge Fancy Jezek for both second-degree felonies, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
McCollough was pinpointed as a suspect in February 2018 and the accusation was immediately reported to the Salado Police Department, Child Protective Services, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Education Agency.
The official investigation into the claims against McCollough was done by Lt. Michele Cianci, director of the Bell County Special Crimes Unit.
The victim said he and McCollough had sex from April 2017 through October 2017. They had sex the night of a May 6, 2017, party at McCollough’s Salado apartment.
McCollough could be sentenced to from two to 20 years in prison for each conviction, according to the Texas Penal Code.