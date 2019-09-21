If it’s approaching fall and sneezing is heard at every turn, it must be weed season.
With the weed counts increasing, Dr. Hana Tartibi, Baylor Scott & White-Temple allergist, said more patients are showing up in the clinic with allergy symptoms.
Those who have a history of fall allergies should begin to look at allergen forecasts a few weeks out to determine when to start their allergy regimen, whether its intranasal steroids or oral antihistamines, Tartibi said.
“Getting ahead of the allergy season with medications can prevent some symptoms,” she said.
There are websites, such as weather.com and pollen.com, where people can find out if pollen, weed and mold counts are high in their ZIP code.
According to Pollen.com, on Thursday in Temple the allergen count for ragweed, grasses and elm was medium high, with the count dropping to medium on Friday and climbing to high over the weekend.
Over the years, many of the allergy medications were made available over the counter and became more accessible.
The medications people should be taking are determined by their symptoms, said Tartibi.
If the individual is willing to use nasal sprays, they should try taking an intranasal steroid, such as a Flonase, Nasacort or Sinocort per package instructions.
“If they take these consistently, it will really help control symptoms of congestion, sneezing and drainage,” she said. “It does take several days to start working. Stick with it for three to five days and let it get absorbed into your system and you’ll see the maximum benefit.”
Oral antihistamines — Zyrtec, Allegra and Claritin — target the pollen and the usual allergy symptoms, including itching.
“Washing the nose with saline sprays and solutions can help clear out pollen that has been deposited there,” Tartibi said.
It helps to wear sunglasses to keep pollen out of the eyes and nasal steroid sprays also help with the eyes, she said. There are over-the-counter antihistamine eye drops that help with primary symptoms.
Once the symptoms flair, it can take several days for the allergic reactions to calm down.
Central Texas has year-round allergens, Tartibi said. In the fall it’s weeds, in the winter it’s cedar, in the spring it’s trees and grasses in the summer.
Sometimes the seasonal allergens will overlap. If an individual is sensitive to both, they’re going to be miserable, she said.
Flu season is coming up and it can be difficult to distinguish between a viral infection and allergies, Tartibi said.
“Fever, chills, body aches and discolored nasal drainage point toward a viral or bacterial infection that may need to treated with other medications,” she said.