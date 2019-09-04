A man who allegedly stabbed a woman Saturday was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Temple Police officers went Saturday evening to the 4600 block of High Pointe Drive to a domestic dispute call. The caller said a man and woman argued and the man picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed the woman in her side, spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
Wendell Phillips Mackey Jr., 46, of Temple, was arrested.
The woman was treated at the scene and then taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Mackey was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, held in lieu of $150,000 bond on the second-degree felony charge.
Traffic accident leads to woman’s arrest
A woman who appeared to be intoxicated Sunday had two children in the pickup truck with her, Weems said Tuesday.
A gray Audi SUV was rear-ended at about 8:30 p.m. by a white Ford F150. The Ford’s driver seemed to be intoxicated and two children, ages 14 and 11, were in the pickup with Jessie Elaine Holland, 47, of Temple.
Holland also goes by the alias, Jessie Elaine Guzman, Bell County Jail records indicated.
She was charged with driving while intoxicated with child under the age of 15, according to Weems.
Holland was released Monday from the jail after she posted $20,000 bond, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Tuesday.