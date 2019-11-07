BELTON — Da’Marque Savionce James, 17, of Temple, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury for aggravated robbery after he allegedly shot a man trying to sell him marijuana.
A report about a man who was shot sent a Temple Police officer on June 20 to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. The officer reportedly found a silver 2009 Honda Accord with a bullet hole in the front windshield and blood splatter all over the front passenger seat. Bullet holes were found in the back of the car and the back window was shattered. The officer could also smell marijuana and saw a burned marijuana cigarette in the cup holder, an arrest affidavit said.
The victim first said he went to the store at South 30th Street and Heritage Avenue to buy cigarettes and gave two men he didn’t know a ride. After he drove a few blocks, someone pulled a gun on him and told him to “give me what you got.”
He said he fought both men but wasn’t sure what happened next. Shots were fired and the victim left.
An officer found broken glass and five bullet casings near South 20th Street and East Heritage Avenue.
The victim later said he was trying to sell one-quarter pound of marijuana to someone. The other person, called FatDaddy, was James.
James reportedly got out of the car and shot at the victim as he drove away. The other man grabbed the gallon bag of marijuana and jumped out of the moving vehicle. It was then that the victim realized he was shot in the head, he said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield issued the arrest warrant.
Other indictments
• Trina Shantae Webb, 35, of Temple, assault of a public servant.
• Matthew Charles Daughett, 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.
• John C. Hardt III, 39, of Belton, credit card abuse.
• Elijah Xavier Taylor, 21, of Temple, robbery.
• Darlan Ray Storm Jr., 53, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
• Layne Ridgeway, 23, of Academy, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Kelly Ford, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Zachary Lee Eakin, 22, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Melissa Ann Vickers, 48, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Diiogenes A. Funez-Flores, 35, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Devin Adair Colin Johnson, 24, of Temple, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Laterrance Tomlinson, 19, of Temple, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Kelly Glenn Waldrop, 44, of Temple, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Jerome Lashon Curry II, 18, of Temple, aggravated sexual assault.
• Calvin Eugene Hill, 33, of Temple, aggravated sexual assault.
• Aquan Deangelo Baker, 22, of Temple, injury to a child.
• Janette Garza Castillo, 44, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
• Jessie Elaine Holland, 47, of Temple, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
• Jose Villalobos Mendoza, 46, of Belton, driving while intoxicated third or more.
•Jerry Keith Reed III, 27, of Temple, assault of a family or household member with previous convictions
The grand jury issued 52 indictments and passed on one case.