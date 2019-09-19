A man who on Christmas Eve allegedly hit a pedestrian with a vehicle and left him there didn’t give his plea Thursday as scheduled.
Instead, the hearing was changed to 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 17, Adela Gomez, office manager for the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, said Thursday.
Mark Braxton Jackson allegedly left the accident scene in the 300 block of East Adams Avenue and went home to East Xavier Avenue, an arrest affidavit said. Some of the witnesses to the hit and run followed him to the residence.
Officers found a vehicle at the Xavier Avenue address that had fresh damage, and the registration returned to Jackson.
Jackson wouldn’t answer the door, according to the affidavit. A woman who arrived persuaded Jackson to come outside and talk with officers. He reportedly smelled like alcohol and, at first, said he wasn’t involved in the hit and run. However, he eventually admitted he drove the vehicle and left because he was afraid.
Jackson was arrested and charged at the time with failure to stop and render aid-accident involving injury, a third-degree felony.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, and had injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. However, as of Christmas Day, the victim had been admitted to the hospital and was in the intensive care unit, the affidavit said.
Representing Jackson is Zachary Boyd, and prosecuting him is Bell County Assistant District Attorney Michael Waldman.
The arrest warrant was issued Dec. 25 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
Jackson was released Dec. 26 after he posted a $25,000 bond.
This wasn’t Jackson’s first arrest by Temple Police.
He was arrested and convicted on 2005 and 2014 counts of driving while intoxicated. Jackson spent three days in jail, paid a fine and court costs for each conviction.
Jackson was given 12 months deferred adjudication probation in 2002 for an assault that caused the injury to someone. The conviction was dismissed by the court in September 2002 after Jackson pleaded guilty. He was only fined and required to pay court costs.